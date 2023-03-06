Why Isn’t Lady Gaga Performing ‘Hold My Hand’ From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the Oscars?

All four of this year’s original song Oscar nominees have been confirmed to perform at the ceremony on March 12 — except for Lady Gaga.

Gaga, who was deemed a frontrunner early in the race, landed her fourth career nomination for the “Top Gun: Maverick” song “Hold My Hand,” but has yet to be confirmed for the show.

In Oscars tradition, all nominated songs are sung during the ceremony. Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (“Applause”), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (“This Is a Life”) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (“Naatu Naatu”) will all be making appearances this year.

Right now, Gaga is in the midst of filming “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Director Todd Phillips shared the first image of the star as Harley Quinn on Valentine’s Day opposite “Joker” actor Joaquin Phoenix. It’s possible that filming logistics are keeping her from announcing anything.

Gaga is reportedly playing her version of the DC Comics character as a psychiatrist who finds herself smitten with the Joker before taking on his villainous ways. Warner Bros. will release the film in theaters Oct. 9, 2024 — five years to the day after the release of the first film.

No news does not mean bad news. There’s always the chance that Gaga will still attend the ceremony but break with tradition by not performing. Putting together an Oscars performance with enough rehearsals is challenging and takes time to pull off — but, we know the Academy and how it likes to keep a few surprises up its sleeves. There are six days until the ceremony, and anything can happen. If anyone can pull off a “last-minute” surprise it will be the Academy and Lady Gaga.

When she was nominated, Gaga took to social media to share her gratitude. She wrote, “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema.” Giving props to her co-writer Bloodpop, she signed off with, “I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

Elsewhere, the multi-hyphenate recently dropped a new video, titled “Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga: The labor of creation,” last week for Dom Pérignon, directed by Woodkid with choreography from Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

Should she not, it won’t be the first time an original song has not been performed at the ceremony. In recent years, Van Morrison, SZA, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem didn’t belt out their Oscar-nominated tunes. For now, the internet will have to wait with bated breath and continue manifesting on social media.