Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse In Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys

Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going.

The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and candles. Jay-Z’s verse went over four minutes. Although the rapper was seated for the performance, he kept the energy high. DJ Khaled ended the performance with a direct to camera address: “We did an 8-minute song on the Grammys!”

The eight-minute rap song “God Did” was nominated for three Grammy awards: song of the year, best rap performance and best rap song. The song is featured on DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album of the same name, which was nominated for best rap album.

The lineup on “God Did” presents some of hip-hop’s biggest powerhouses. Jay-Z, who now rarely performs live, went into the Grammys holding the record of 88 nominations (tied with his wife Beyoncé) and 24 wins. Legend has earned 12 Grammys along with 36 nominations. Lil Wayne has received five Grammys and 27 nods, and DJ Khaled has one Grammy win as well as 10 nominations. Rick Ross has received nine nods, and Fridayy received his first three for his work on the song.

On Feb. 2, Lil Wayne received the Global Impact Award from DJ Khaled at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective event.

Hip-hop as a genre is also being honored at the 2023 Grammys, with Questlove curating a 50th-anniversary tribute with contributors such as LL Cool J, the Roots and Black Thought.

Other performers at the 65th Grammys include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.