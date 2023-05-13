‘Fire Island,’ ‘Heartstopper’ and ‘We’re Here’ Win Top Prizes at GLAAD Media Awards — Full Winners List

This year’s GLAAD Media Awards in New York city honored shows and movies like “Fire Island,” “Anything’s Possible,” “Heartstopper” and “We’re Here.”

The awards were handed out Saturday night at the New York Hilton Midtown and the ceremony was hosted by “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén.

Maren Morris received the excellence in media award, which was introduced by Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Alyssa Edwards, and Jonathan Van Ness received the Vito Russo Award, which was presented by Alok.

The annual GLAAD Media Awards continues to honor those who have provided accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community, celebrating individuals and their work in film, television, journalism, comic books and music.

See the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV

“Fire Island” (Hulu) and “Anything’s Possible” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Reality Series

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall” (Logo)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming- Live Action

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming- Animated

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

“A Strange Loop”

Outstanding Video Game

“Apex Legends” (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“HIV in the Deep South” In Real Life (Scripps News)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“PRIDE | To Be Seen” Soul of a Nation (ABC)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

“Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Blog

Mombian

Outstanding Podcast

TransLash Podcast With Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (Tie)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales” por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez” por Liliana

The Los Angeles GLAAD Media Awards winners were announced on March 30.