‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Bros’ Win Top Prizes at GLAAD Media Awards (Winners List)

The big winners at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards included “A League of Their Own,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Bros.”

The honors were handed out Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills during a ceremony hosted by comedian and “Fire Island” star Margaret Cho.

Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change award, which was introduced by Michael Anderson, a survivor of last November’s Club Q shooting in Colorado. Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny received the Vanguard award, presented by Ricky Martin, and actor Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by his “The Inspection” co-star Gabrielle Union.

Since 1990, the annual GLAAD Media Awards has recognized various media that has provided accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community, celebrating individuals and their work in film, television, journalism, comic books and music.

See full list of announced winners below.

Outstanding New TV Series: “A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: “What We Do in The Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Bros” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: “Framing Agnes” (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “The Inspection” (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist: Fletcher, “Girl of My Dreams” (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: “The White Lotus” (HBOMax)

Outstanding Comic Book: “Poison Ivy” by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: “Young Men in Love” (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “‘Adoptasaurus Rex’ Dino Ranch” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: “Los Espookys” (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Vico Ortiz Primer Impacto” (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition: Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition: Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition: “Rothaniel” (HBO)

Special Recognition: #Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition: The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “En Sus Palabras” (Univision)

Remaining winners for select categories will be announced at GLAAD’s New York Ceremony on May 13.