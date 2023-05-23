Gina Prince-Bythewood, Hakeem Jeffries and Mexico City Governor to Be Honored at Motion Picture Association Awards

The 2023 Motion Picture Association Awards will honor director Gina Prince-Bythewood, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Mexico City Gov. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for their distinct impact on the film, television and streaming industry. The second annual MPA awards are set to take place in June at the MPA Headquarters in Washington.

“The 2023 MPA Awards recognize three individuals whose valuable contributions have enabled our global industry to continue to flourish,” said Charles Rivkin, MPA chairman and CEO. “Each of this year’s honorees is working in their own way to ensure the success of the global creative economy, protect creators and build a more inclusive pipeline for storytellers. It is because of them, and many others, that the industry continues to deliver the films and TV shows loved by audiences everywhere.”

Prince-Bythewood will receive the MPA Creator Award for her directorial work, including her films “Love & Basketball,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” “Beyond the Lights” and “The Woman King,” along with her upcoming television series, “Genius: MLK/X.”

Jeffries will be honored with the MPA Industry Champion Award for his support of federal agencies and laws that protect independent artists and media from exploitation. Pardo will also receive the Industry Champion Award for her leadership in Mexico City that has helped facilitate and uplift Mexican filmmakers and storytelling.

Last year, the inaugural awards honored filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu, Sen. Thom Tillis, Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Patrick Leahy.

“Creators make more than movies,” Jusu said at last year’s awards. “They create jobs. They inspire cultural movements. They generate empathy machines, tackling socially resonant topics in entertaining ways. Being part of this community is among my life’s proudest achievements, and I am grateful to the MPA for shining this spotlight on us all.”