Emmys Nominate 17 Performers Featured in Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’

On this Emmy nominations morning, 17 actors of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” received Emmy nods. This year’s “AOA” coverage brought together television’s favorites from Pedro Pascal to Kieran Culkin, Jenna Ortega to Taron Egerton, as they bantered in hilarious and emotional conversation about their lives on-screen and off.

Check out their full “Actors on Actors” convos below as you keep up with this season of Emmy nominations.

Pedro Pascal of HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Steven Yeun of Netflix’s “Beef” both received nominations for lead actors in a series, Pascal for his role as Joel and Yeun for his role as Danny Cho. Pascal also earned a guest comedy actor nomination for hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and an outstanding narrator nomination for voicing CNN’s “Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World.”

Jeremy Allen White received a lead actor nomination for his role as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in FX’s “The Bear,” while Jennifer Coolidge received a supporting actress Emmy nod for her role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Both White and Coolidge’s programs were nominated for outstanding series in their respective categories.

Ali Wong of Netflix’s “Beef” and Jason Segel of Apple TV’s “Shrinking” received lead actor Emmy nods, Wong for her roles as Amy Lau and Segel for his role as Jimmy. “Beef” was also nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series. Wong also received an Emmy nomination for her voice-over performance as Bertie in Adult Swims’ “Tuca and Bertie.”

Kieran Culkin was nominated for lead actor in a drama series for his role as Roman Roy in HBO’s “Succession.” Claire Danes received a nomination for her supporting role as Rachel Fleishman in FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble.”

Both Melanie Lynskey and Natasha Lyonne received lead actress Emmy nods. Lynskey earned her nomination for her role as Shauna Sadecki in Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” while Lyonne received hers for her role as Charlie in Peacock’s “Poker Face.” Lynskey also received a guest actress nomination for her role as Kathleen in HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

Theo James and Brett Goldstein earned supporting actor Emmy nominations. James plays Cameron Sullivan in HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Goldstein plays Roy Kent in Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso.”

Brian Cox of HBO’s “Succession” received a lead actor Emmy nod for his role as the Roy family patriarch Logan Roy. “Succession” was the most nominated series of the year, with 27 nominations across multiple categories.

Taron Egerton received a lead actor nomination for his role as James Keene in Apple TV’s true-crime drama “Blackbird.” Egerton’s co-star, the late Ray Liotta, received a posthumous Emmy nod for his role as Egerton’s character’s father Big Jim Keene.

Meghann Fahy received a supporting actress Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s “The White Lotus” as Daphne Sullivan, the at-ease but deceptively layered partner to Theo James’ Cameron Sullivan.

Sheryl Lee Ralph received a supporting actress Emmy nomination for her role in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” where she plays Barbara Howard, a put-together, stern and sometimes mothering teacher who has seen it all in her longtime position at Abbott.

Jenna Ortega received a lead actress nomination for her role as title character Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s teen comedy series “Wednesday.” The series was also nominated for outstanding comedy series.