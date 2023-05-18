Critics Choice Awards Set 2024 Date

The Critics Choice Association has set dates for its upcoming 2023-2024 awards season, with the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards taking place on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Returning to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the ceremony will be aired live on The CW and will continue its combined film and television awards format.

Submissions will open for TV categories on Sept. 25, 2023, and will close on Nov. 13. Television nominations will be announced on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. PT, while film noms will be revealed on Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. PT.

Last year’s Critics Choice Awards was dominated by “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which scooped up five awards including best picture, best director and original screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and best editing for Paul Rogers.

“Better Call Saul” took home three awards in the TV categories, including best drama series, best actor in a drama series for Bob Odenkirk and best supporting actor in a drama series for Giancarlo Esposito.

Last year’s ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler. Jeff Bridges received a lifetime achievement award, and Janelle Monáe was honored with the SeeHer Award.

The voting body for the Critics Choice Awards does not overlap with the Academy, but the ceremony nonetheless serves, along with the Golden Globes, as an early indicator for how the rest of the awards season might play out.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards show is executive produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.