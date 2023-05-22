CrimeCon Opens Submission for True Crime Media in 2023 Clue Awards

CrimeCon has opened submissions for its second annual Clue Awards, which single out true crime storytelling across television, documentary film, podcasts and publishing.

“The response we received to the inaugural Clue Awards was overwhelmingly positive and incredibly encouraging,” said Kevin Balfe, CrimeCon founder and executive producer. “These awards were designed to honor creators who, responsibly and poignantly, highlight stories of justice, tragedy and advocacy. In recognizing and amplifying these powerful projects, we hope Clue can be a positive force in the true crime space.”

The Clue Awards honor work in the following categories:

Television: Outstanding Episodic Series

Television: Outstanding Docuseries

Podcasting: Outstanding Episodic Series

Podcasting: Outstanding Docuseries

Outstanding Documentary Film

True Crime Book of the Year

The awards will also feature the “Crimefighter of the Year” award, which spotlights an indiviual or organization’s impact on and commitment to justice for crime victims. Last year, this honor was given to the Black and Missing Foundation, which was the feature of HBO’s 2021 limited series “Black and Missing.”

Natalie and Derrica Wilson of BAMFI receiving award at 2022 Clue Awards. Photo courtesy of CrimeCon Michael Buzzelle Photography

Submissions will be accepted for consideration through July 31. See below for the full timeline:

Submissions Open: May 22

Deadline for Early Submissions, discounted rate: June 9

Deadline for Regular Submissions: July 10

Deadline for Final Submissions: July 31

Nominations Announced: August 2023

The 2023 CrimeCon Clue Awards Ceremony will take place on Sept. 23 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla.