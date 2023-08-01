Busan to Spice Up Its Asia Contents Awards With Addition of Global Flavors

The Asia Contents Awards, held as part of the Busan International Film Festival since 2019, is to join forces with the Global OTT Awards to form a wider-reaching event.



The merged events are to be known under the ungainly abbreviation ACA & G.OTT Awards and will be co-hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City authorities. The ceremony will be held in Busan on Sunday Oct. 8.

Last year’s fourth edition skewed heavily to Northeast Asia. Competitive prizes were dominated by Korean and Japanese series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “Squid Game” and “Pachinko.” Other achievement awards went to Korea’s Pinkfong Company, China’s Fan Bingbing and Japan’s Tatsuo Kawamura.



The reach of the event is no longer to be restricted to Asia, but will now encompass content creation industries from the whole world.



To accommodate the expansion from Asia to a global focus, the 2023 ACA & G.OTT Awards will present a restructured programs and operate 17 award categories, introducing 5 newly added awards.



The awards categories comprise ten competitive categories, including the best creative award, which recognizes the most outstanding content of the year, best lead actor/actress, best supporting actor/actress, and the newly added best reality & variety award.



The seven non-competitive categories, including a lifetime achievement award and a rising star of the year. Another new award will be for streaming platforms.



Although the submission process only begins this week, ACA & G.OTT Awards organizers says that this year’s ceremony will be attended by artists, producers, and OTT representatives from around the world.



The Busan festival is scheduled to run Oct 4- 13. The accompanying Asian Contents & Film Market will operate Oct. 7-10.