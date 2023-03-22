‘This is Going to Hurt,’ ‘The Responder’ Lead BAFTA TV Awards Nominations

The BBC’s “This is Going to Hurt” and “The Responder” led the way at the BAFTA Television Awards and the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2023 with six nominations each.

Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” and “Slow Horses,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and the BBC’s “The English” receive five nominations each, while the BBC’s “Am I Being Unreasonable?” and “Somewhere Boy,” Channel 4’s “Big Boys” and Netflix’s “Top Boy” receive four nominations each.

P&O Cruises is the headline sponsor of BAFTA Television Awards, which will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on May 14.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022.”

Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA and chair of BAFTA’s television committee, added: “Our awards encourage the public to talk about great TV and the craft and creativity that goes into creating the most talked-about TV of 2022. Production companies gave us topical and authentic stories that resonated with British audiences, from hard hitting non-scripted programming to strong-female led narratives. I am delighted to see that the interventions we put in place to improve female representation in the director and entertainment performance categories have had positive results. These nominations reflect some of those changes we are seeing today, and will continue to see in the future. The BAFTA Elevate and BAFTA Breakthrough talent schemes have also supported a number of first time nominees across categories – so if you haven’t seen some of these nominated programs, do watch them.”

