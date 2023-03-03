Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Clocks More Than 150 Million Hours Viewed Since Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” has surpassed over 150 million hours viewed since its release on Oct. 14, 2022.

The film, which dominated the BAFTA Awards in London with a record-breaking seven wins, including best film, director (Edward Berger), adapted screenplay, cinematography, sound, original score and non-English language film, climbed up to No. 2 on the global list, according to numbers released by Netflix.

Berger’s World War I epic tells Paul’s (Felix Kammerer ) journey from being a young, enthusiastic school boy wanting to join the army to a tired, worn soldier. It has been on the global Top 10 Non-English Film list for 14 weeks and has reached the Top 10 Films in 91 countries, including Germany, the U.K., U.S., Australia, France, Mexico and South Korea.

Viewing numbers for the film globally tripled after the BAFTA and Oscar nominations. For the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, “All Quiet on the Western Front” was in the No. 2 spot for non-English films, accumulating 5,470,000 hours viewed alone.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is one of several Netflix original films competing in this year’s Oscars race. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” nominated for best adapted screenplay, is Netflix’s third most-watched film in terms of hours viewed over a title’s first 10 days following launch. It amassed 209.4 million hours watched on release. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” nominated for best animated feature, had 10,910,000 million hours viewed (Dec. 26 to Jan. 1) upon its first week of release when it debuted on the platform.

Oscar voting runs from March 2-7.