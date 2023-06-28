Oscars Invite 398 New Members: Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan, ‘RRR’ Stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr and More

Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan, Keke Palmer, NT Rama Rao Jr and music superstar Taylor Swift are among the 398 artists and executives invited to join the membership of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. If all of this year’s invitees accept membership, it will bring the total number of overall Academy members to 10,817 (up from 10,665 last year), with 9,375 eligible to vote (a decrease from 9,665 due to deaths, retirements and moving to emeritus status) for the 96th Oscars, set to take place on March 10, 2024.

The 2023 class is 40% women. 34% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 52% hail from 51 countries and territories outside the United States. There are many recent Oscar nominees among the invitees, such as Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”). The list also includes many of the 95th ceremony’s winners, such as Ke Huy Quan (supporting actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) cinematographer James Friend (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) and composer and songwriter M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose (“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”). Even the dynamic “RRR” lead acting duo of Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. have also been extended invitations, along with the film’s production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar.

Even “Swifties” were upset that Swift was double snubbed at last year’s nominations — for original song (“Carolina”) and live action short (“All Too Well: The Short Film”) — however, they can rest assured, seeing her join the ranks of the music branch as she continues her global tour, and has her feature directorial debut in the works.

Also invited are a slew of global artists, artisans and talents such as actors Zar Amir-Ebrahimi (“Holy Spider” and recent Variety breakthrough talent recipient) Raúl Castillo (“The Inspection”) and Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel”), director Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), screenwriters Kazuo Ishiguro (“Living”) and Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”) and marketing and awards public relations notables such as Kelly Dalton from Netflix and Antonio Gimenez-Palazon from Sony Pictures, in addition to studio executives like Warner Bros-Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Netflix’s Bela Bajaria.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

Other interesting statistics about this invitee class are four branches invited more women than men to join — casting directors, costume designers, makeup artists and hairstylists and marketing and public relations. The Actors and Directors branches had most of their candidates hail from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities.

Eight filmmakers have been invited to multiple branches — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Colm Bairéad (“The Quiet Girl”), Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Antonio Campos (“The Devil All the Time”), Lukas Dhont (“Close”), Ana Katz (“The Dog Who Wouldn’t be Quiet”) and Santiago Mitre (“Argentina, 1985”); however, they can only select one upon accepting membership.

In 2022, the Oscars invited 397 new members, including singer Billie Eilish, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, “Belfast” stars Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Disney exec Dana Walden.

With the addition of this new member class, the Academy is now 34% women, 18% from underrepresented communities and 20% from outside the U.S.

This year’s slate of awards contenders will have massive star power and legendary filmmakers in the mix such as Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune Part Two” with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

The complete list of the 2023 invitees is below:

Actors

Zar Amir-Ebrahimi – “Holy Spider,” “Bride Price vs. Democracy”

Sakura Ando – “A Man,” “Shoplifters”

Selma Blair – “Hellboy,” “Legally Blonde”

Marsha Stephanie Blake – “I’m Your Woman,” “Luce”

Austin Butler – “Elvis,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Raúl Castillo – “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “The Inspection”

Chang Chen – “The Soul,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

Ram Charan – “RRR,” “Magadheera”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Gold”

Robert John Davi – “Licence to Kill,” “The Goonies”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle of Sadness,” “Verdict”

Martina Gedeck – “The Lives of Others,” “Mostly Martha”

Bill Hader – “Trainwreck,” “The Skeleton Twins”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Favourite,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tin Lok Koo – “A Witness out of the Blue,” “Paradox”

Vicky Krieps – “Corsage,” “Phantom Thread”

Joanna Kulig – “Cold War,” “Elles”

Lashana Lynch – “The Woman King,” “No Time to Die”

A Martinez – “Ambulance,” “Powwow Highway”

Noémie Merlant – “Tár,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun,” “The Lost Daughter”

Richard Mofe-Damijo – “Oloibiri,” “30 Days in Atlanta”

Keke Palmer – “Nope,” “Hustlers”

Park Hae-il – “Decision to Leave,” “Memories of Murder”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

NT Rama Rao Jr. – “RRR,” “Nannaku Prematho”

Paul Reiser – “Whiplash,” “Aliens”

Rosa Salazar – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “The Kindergarten Teacher”

Casting Directors

John Buchan – “Women Talking,” “Georgetown”

Pauline Hansson – “Triangle of Sadness,” “Bergman Island”

Nina Haun – “The School of Magical Animals,” “One for the Road”

Lissy Holm – “The Lost King,” “Victoria & Abdul”

Jeanette Klintberg – “Midsommar,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Jason Knight – “Women Talking,” “Georgetown”

Alexandra Montag – “Tár,” “Charlie’s Angels”

Pat Moran – “Union Bridge,” “Ping Pong Summer”

Mathilde Snodgrass – “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Rachel G. Tenner – “Spirited,” “F9: The Fast Saga”

Cinematographers

Jolanta Dylewska – “Ayka,” “In Darkness”

James Friend – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Breakdown”

Martin Gschlacht – “Goodnight Mommy,” “The Wall”

Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár,” “Antlers”

Benjamin Kracun – “Promising Young Woman,” “Beast”

K.K. Senthil Kumar – “RRR,” “Baahubali: The Beginning”

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw – “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu”

Kate McCullough – “The Quiet Girl,” “Arracht”

Andrij Parekh – “The Catcher Was a Spy,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Christopher Ross – “The Swimmers,” “Yesterday”

María Secco – “Sorcery,” “The Empty Box”

Virginie Surdej – “The Blue Caftan,” “Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel”

Costume Designers

Trisha Biggar – “The Wife,” “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”

Alex Bovaird – “Nope,” “The Unforgivable”

Bob Buck – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Monika Buttinger – “Corsage,” “Rubikon”

Pam Downe – “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” “The Vanishing”

Deirdra Elizabeth Govan – “The Sun Is Also a Star,” “Sorry to Bother You”

Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Seoul Searching”

Linda Muir – “The Northman,” “The Witch”

Annie Symons – “My Policeman,” “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

Directors

Colm Bairéad* – “The Quiet Girl,” “Finding the Footprints: A Look Back at Mise Éire”

Abner Benaim – “Plaza Catedral,” “Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”

Edward Berger* – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Jack”

Antonio Campos* – “The Devil All the Time,” “Simon Killer”

Anthony Chen – “Wet Season,” “Ilo Ilo”

Lukas Dhont* – “Close,” “Girl”

Andreas Dresen – “Stopped on Track,” “Cloud 9”

Nils Gaup – “Head above Water,” “Pathfinder”

Rashaad Ernesto Green – “Premature,” “Gun Hill Road”

Ana Katz* – “The Dog Who Wouldn’t be Quiet,” “Florianópolis Dream”

Joseph Kosinski – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Oblivion”

Daniel Kwan* – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Swiss Army Man”

Francisco Lombardi – “No Mercy,” “The City and the Dogs”

Carlos López Estrada – “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Blindspotting”

Mounia Meddour – “Houria,” “Papicha”

Santiago Mitre* – “Argentina, 1985,” “Paulina”

C.J. “Fiery” Obasi – “Mami Wata,” “Ojuju”

Mani Ratnam – “Kannathil Muthamittal,” “Iruvar”

Anita Rocha da Silveira – “Medusa,” “Kill Me Please”

Hiner Saleem – “Goodnight, Soldier,” “Lady Winsley”

Daniel Scheinert* – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Swiss Army Man”

Maria Schrader – “She Said,” “Love Life”

Michael Showalter – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Big Sick”

Agnieszka Smoczyńska – “The Silent Twins,” “The Lure”

Chaitanya Tamhane – “The Disciple,” “Court”

Documentary

Maxim Arbugaev – “Haulout,” “Voy”

Evgenia Arbugaeva – “Haulout,” “A Hawk as Big as a Horse”

Paul Barnes – “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson,” “The Thin Blue Line”

Mark Becker – “Art and Craft,” “Romántico”

Alan Berliner – “First Cousin Once Removed,” “Wide Awake”

Tze Woon Chan – “Blue Island,” “Yellowing”

Sonya Childress – “Strong Island,” “The Interrupters”

Lauren Cioffi – “Civil,” “Becoming”

Erika Cohn – “Belly of the Beast,” “The Judge”

Patrick Creadon – “I.O.U.S.A.,” “Wordplay”

Daniel Cross – “I Am the Blues,” “Last Train Home”

Ally Derks

Andrés Di Tella – “Private Fiction,” “327 Notebooks”

Lauren Domino – “Time,” “Alone”

Lindsey Dryden – “Unrest,” “Lost and Sound”

Katja Esson – “Poetry of Resilience,” “Ferry Tales”

Violet Du Feng – “Hidden Letters,” “Maineland”

Jennifer Fox – “My Reincarnation,” “Beirut: The Last Home Movie”

Sonia Kennebeck – “Enemies of the State,” “National Bird”

Teddy Leifer – “All That Breathes,” “Rough Aunties”

Simon Lereng Wilmont – “A House Made of Splinters,” “The Distant Barking of Dogs”

Petr Lom – “Myanmar Diaries,” “Angels on Diamond Street”

Melanie Miller – “Navalny,” “Stutz”

Julia Nottingham – “Be Water,” “Trophy”

Ilja Roomans – “Master of Light,” “Turn Your Body to the Sun”

Nancy Schwartzman – “Victim/Suspect,” “Roll Red Roll”

Joshua Seftel – “Stranger at the Gate,” “The Many Sad Fates of Mr. Toledano”

Shaunak Sen – “All That Breathes,” “Cities of Sleep”

Daniel Sivan – “Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis,” “The Oslo Diaries”

Chris Smith – “Sr.,” “American Movie”

Corinne van Egeraat – “Myanmar Diaries,” “Burma Storybook”

Tyler H. Walk – “Welcome to Chechnya,” “How to Survive a Plague”

Eden Wurmfeld – “The Big Scary “S” Word,” “Sunset Story”

Debra Zimmerman – “Why Women Stay”

Executives

Craig Alexander

Bela Bajaria

Stephen Basil-Jones

Racheline Benveniste

Sean Berney

Efe Egemen Cakarel

Peter Dodd

Tara Duncan

Zev Foreman

Jeffrey Goore

Amelia Louise Granger

Daniel Guando

Jessie Henderson

Ynon Kreiz

Ollie Madden

Shivani Pandya Malhotra

Janet Pierson

Shivani Rawat

Kent Sanderson

Guy Shani

Sarah Elizabeth Shepard

Jesse Sisgold

Jonathan Turell

Joana Vicente

Brian Stuart Weinstein

Paul Wiegard

Rob Williams

Tamara Y. Woolfork

Miri Yoon

David Zaslav

Film Editors

Michael Aaglund – “A House Made of Splinters,” “What Walaa Wants”

Joyce Arrastia – “The Sea Beast,” “Rise of the Guardians”

Melissa Bretherton – “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “Long Shot”

Sarah Broshar – “The Fabelmans,” “West Side Story”

Sven Budelmann – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Physician”

Alain Dessauvage – “Close,” “Girl”

Christopher Donaldson – “Women Talking,” “Crimes of the Future”

Agnieszka Glińska – “EO,” “Lamb”

Craig Hayes – “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World,” “The Hate U Give”

Charlotte Munch Bengtsen – “All That Breathes,” “The Truffle Hunters”

Langdon Page – “Navalny,” “Mary”

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Death of Dick Long”

Ken Schretzmann – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Toy Story 3”

Matt Villa – “Elvis,” “The Great Gatsby”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Jason Baird – “Elvis,” “Aquaman”

Annemarie Bradley – “The Whale,” “A Quiet Place”

Anne Carroll – “Deadpool 2,” “Star Trek Beyond”

Linda Eisenhamerová – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Anthropoid”

Kimberly Felix – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Richard Jewell”

Thomas Foldberg – “Everybody Hates Johan,” “War Sailor”

Erzsébet Forgács – “Son of Saul,” “Being Julia”

Jules Holdren – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Free State of Jones”

Jaime Leigh McIntosh – “Babylon,” “Blonde”

Alfredo Mora – “Dance of the 41,” “Nora’s Will”

Nathalie Tissier – “Chocolat,” “Amélie”

Luca Vannella – “The Last Duel,” “Snow White and the Huntsman”

Angie Wells – “Promising Young Woman,” “Harriet”

Marketing and Public Relations

David Burke

Sungmi Choi

Kelly Dalton

Marian Lee Dicus

Sarah Eaton

Emily Feingold

Kimberly Flaster

Stephanie Frederic

Antonio Gimenez-Palazon

Patricia Gonzalez

Mindy Hamilton

Claire A. Heath Nobel

Danielle Kupchak

Julie Roberta La’Bassiere

Christopher Miller

Scott Mitsui

Keri Lynn Moore

Stefanie Marie Napoli

Jeremy Radisich

Jim R. Rodriguez

Tammie Rosen

Julie Siegel

Melissa Stone

Renee Tsao

Kelly Turner

Music

Jean Michel Bernard – “Ballad for a Pierced Heart,” “One Role for Two”

Rafiq Bhatia – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Paper Towns”

Alain Boublil – “Killing Me Softly with His Songs,” “Les Misérables”

David Buckley – “Unhinged,” “From Paris with Love”

David Byrne – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Last Emperor”

Dominick George Certo – “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Chandrabose – “RRR,” “Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1”

Ian Chang – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Paper Towns”

Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern – “The Devil Conspiracy,” “Help, I Shrunk My Friends”

Anna Drubich – “Barbarian,” “Werewolves Within”

M.M. Keeravaani – “RRR,” “Konda Polam”

Penka Kouneva – “Ága,” “In Search of the American Dream”

Ryan Lott – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Paper Towns”

Zeltia Montes – “I’m Going to Have a Good Time,” “The Good Boss”

Starr Parodi – “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,” “Bert Stern: Original Mad Man”

Taylor Swift – “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Cats”

Dara Taylor – “The Tender Bar,” “Echo Boomers”

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye “The Weeknd” – “Avatar: Way of Water,” “Fifty Shades of Grey”

Producers

Desray Armstrong – “Juniper,” “Coming Home in the Dark”

Daniel Birman Ripstein – “Daniel & Ana,” “El Crimen del Padre Amaro”

Philippe Bober – “Triangle of Sadness,” “The Square”

Keith Calder – “One Night in Miami…,” “Blindspotting”

Allison Rose Carter – “The Sky Is Everywhere,” “The Mountain”

Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly – “Ammonite,” “Lady Macbeth”

Jonas Dornbach – “Western,” “Toni Erdmann”

Andrew Goldman – “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “After Yang”

Malte Grunert – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Land of Mine”

Karan Johar – “Kesari,” “The Lunchbox”

Axel Vladimir Kuschevatzky – “Argentina, 1985,” “El Ángel”

Daniel Kwan* – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Karen Lunder – “Thirteen Lives,” “Hillbilly Elegy”

Kyle Martin – “Descendant,” “Tiny Furniture”

Patrick McCormick – “Elvis,” “Black Mass”

Jordana Mollick – “Spoiler Alert,” “Hello, My Name Is Doris”

Giancarlo Nasi – “Blanquita,” “White on White”

Jadesola Osiberu – “Brotherhood,” “Isoken”

Mark A. Radcliffe – “Stepmom,” “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Thomas Robsahm – “The Worst Person in the World,” “Thelma”

Siddharth Roy Kapur – “Last Film Show,” “Dangal”

Daniel Scheinert* – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Death of Dick Long”

Jonathan Wang – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Swiss Army Man”

Lila Yacoub – “C’mon C’mon,” “Eighth Grade”

Production Design

David Allday – “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Holmes & Watson”

Samantha Avila – “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Lucy in the Sky”

Tom Brown – “Dune,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

Richard Buoen – “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Black Panther”

Diana Burton – “West Side Story,” “The Goldfinch”

Barry Michael Chusid – “Rampage,” “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Dylan Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Maleficent”

Sabu Cyril – “RRR,” “Runway 34”

Bill Darby – “Enola Holmes,” “The Mummy”

Klaus Darrelmann – “Tenet,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”

Darrin Denlinger – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Doctor Strange”

Raffaella Giovannetti – “Roald Dahl’s The Witches,” “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”

Christian M. Goldbeck – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Exile”

Ernestine Hipper – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Tár”

Andrew H. Leung – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Mulan”

Karen Murphy – “Elvis,” “A Star Is Born”

Ben Procter – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Ender’s Game”

Kave Quinn – “Catherine Called Birdy,” “The Brothers Grimsby”

Dean Sherriff – “Emancipation,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Laura Sode-Matteson – “Jungle Cruise,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Amy Gail Wells – “Inherent Vice,” “The Master”

Production and Technology

Girish Balakrishnan

David Barrett

Allegra Anne Clegg

Celia D. Costas

Fernando de Goes

Daphne Dentz

Peter Doyle

Sara Duran-Singer

Gian Luca Farinelli

Dominic Glynn

Fritz Heinzle

Lin Oeding

Fatima Robinson

Kranti Sarma

Cynthia Slavens

Joachim Zell

Short Films and Feature Animation

Mahyar Abousaeedi – “Turning Red,” “Incredibles 2”

Tom Berkeley – “An Irish Goodbye,” “Roy”

Toni Bestard – “Background,” “Foley Artist”

Kimberley Browning – “Certified,” “Waiting for Ronald”

Alex Bulkley – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Hell and Back”

Bruno Caetano – “Ice Merchants,” “The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr. Jay”

Dean Fleischer Camp – “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Catherine”

Kenneth A. Carlson – “Diner Formal,” “Dating Avi”

Trent Correy – “The Godfather of the Bride,” “Drop”

Joel Bryan Crawford – “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “The Croods: A New Age”

Claire Dodgson – “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Despicable Me 3”

Fabian Driehorst – “Night,” “The Chimney Swift”

David DuLac – “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” “Happy Feet Two”

Maureen Fan – “Namoo,” “Crow: The Legend”

Tiffany Frances – “Dot,” “Hello from Taiwan”

João Gonzalez – “Ice Merchants,” “Nestor”

Sara Gunnarsdóttir – “My Year of Dicks,” “The Pirate of Love”

Mark Gustafson – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Travis Hathaway – “Incredibles 2,” “Brave”

David Jesteadt – “Inu-oh,” “Belle”

Daniel Mark Jeup – “Finding Nemo,” “Toy Story 2”

Thomas Jordan – “Lightyear,” “Up”

Charlie Mackesy – “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Ian Megibben – “Lightyear,” “Soul”

Cyrus Neshvad – “The Red Suitcase,” “The Orchid”

Jaime Ray Newman – “Skin,” “Life, Unexpected.”

Richard O’Connor – “My Friend Nearly Killed Patti Smith,” “Marianne”

Lachlan Pendragon – “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” “The Toll”

Jesús Pimentel Melo – “Miramelinda,” “Un Bel Morir”

Emmanuel-Alain Raynal – “Steakhouse,” “Easter Eggs”

David Ryu – “Luca,” “Coco”

Nidia Santiago – “Negative Space,” “Oh Willy…”

Mónica Santos – “Between the Shadows,” “Amélia & Duarte”

Nelson Shin – “Empress Chung,” “The Transformers: The Movie”

Eirik Tveiten – “Night Ride,” “Other Lives”

Nathan Warner – “Encanto,” “Zootopia”

Ross White – “An Irish Goodbye,” “Roy”

Sound

Orin Junior Beaton – “Locked Down,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Guido Berenblum – “Noise,” “Zama”

Andrew Bock – “Smile,” “Dark Phoenix”

Stéphane Bucher – “House of Gucci,” “Ford v Ferrari”

Paul Timothy Carden – “Smile,” “There’s Someone inside Your House”

Lena Esquenazi – “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Prayers for the Stolen”

Arthur Fenn – “No Time to Die,” “Aladdin”

Tracie Gallo

Lars Ginzel – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Matrix Resurrections”

Galen Goodpaster – “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Dark Phoenix”

Julian Howarth – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Encounter”

Randall Lee Johnson – “White Noise,” “Vice”

Leah Katz – “Mortal Kombat,” “The Power of the Dog”

Stefan Korte – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Mad Heidi”

Martin Wallis Kwok – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Mortal Engines”

Ensieh Maleki – “Banu,” “Popular”

Sean McCormack – “Moonfall,” “Apocalypto”

Douglas Murray – “The Batman,” “Ad Astra”

Anthony Ortiz – “The Harder They Fall,” “Second Act”

Wayne Pashley – “Elvis,” “A Stitch in Time”

Mélissa Petitjean – “The Super 8 Years,” “Honey Cigar”

Viktor Prášil – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Medieval”

Lynn Sable – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

David Stanke – “Spirited,” “The Woman King”

Markus Stemler – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The King’s Man”

Duu-chih Tu – “Stay with Me,” “Terrorizers”

Javier Angel Umpierrez – “Un Retrato de Familia,” “Memoria”

Eliza Pollack Zebert – “Devotion, “A Dog’s Journey”

Visual Effects

Gino Acevedo – “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

James Lee Baker – “Eternals,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

A.J. Briones – “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Tomorrowland”

Nick Crew – “The Adam Project,” “Captain Marvel”

Jubin Dave – “Zootopia,” “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

Pete Dionne – “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “A Wrinkle in Time”

Arslan Elver – “Peter Pan & Wendy,” “Christopher Robin”

Markus Frank – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The School of Magical Animals”

Brian Gazdik – “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Ready Player One”

Seth Hill – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Welcome to Marwen”

Haresh Hingorani – “Laal Singh Chaddha,” “Zero”

Kamil Jafar – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Never Look Away”

Arek Komorowski – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Captain America: Civil War”

Lana Lan – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Woei Lee – “Ad Astra,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Bryan Litson – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Scott Macintyre – “Saint Maud,” “Fighting with My Family”

Alexandre Julien Millet – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Beauty and the Beast”

Marla Inez Newall – “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves,” “Black Widow”

Jenni O’Byrne – “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “The Irishman”

Cristin Pescosolido – “Master,” “Old”

Frank Petzold – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Legend of Tarzan”

Adriano Rinaldi – “The Rescue,” “The Finest Hours”

P.C. Sanath – “5 Rupees,” “Baahubali: The Beginning”

Robert Winter – “Moonfall,” “Army of the Dead”

Florian Witzel – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Doctor Strange”

Writers

Kunle Afolayan – “Anikulapo,” “Swallow”

Colm Bairéad* – “The Quiet Girl,” “Finding the Footprints: A Look Back at Mise Éire”

Nikole Beckwith – “Together Together,” “3 Generations”

Edward Berger* – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Jack”

Antonio Campos* – “The Devil All the Time,” “Simon Killer”

Chung Seo-kyung – “Decision to Leave,” “The Handmaiden”

Marie Clements – “Bones of Crows,” “Red Snow”

Peter Craig – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Batman”

Shola Dada – “Anikulapo,” “Man of God”

Lukas Dhont* – “Close,” “Girl”

Alejandro Fernández Almendras – “Mi Amigo Alexis,” “To Kill a Man”

Josh Friedman – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “War of the Worlds”

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living,” “The White Countess”

Shunji Iwai – “Vampire,” “Swallowtail Butterfly”

Ana Katz* – “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet,” “Florianópolis Dream”

Todd Komarnicki – “The Professor and the Madman,” “Sully”

Ehren Kruger – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Ring”

Daniel Kwan* – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Swiss Army Man”

Mariano Llinás – “Argentina, 1985,” “Paulina”

Justin Marks – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Jungle Book”

Santiago Mitre* – “Argentina, 1985,” “Paulina”

Craig Pearce – “Elvis,” “Moulin Rouge”

Ewa Piaskowska – “EO,” “Essential Killing”

Daniel Scheinert* – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Swiss Army Man”

Jack Thorne – “The Swimmers,” “Enola Holmes 2”

Angelo Tijssens – “Close,” “Girl”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

Members-at-Large (Artists’ Representatives)

Tracy Brennan

Rob Carlson

Sarah Clossey

Eric Garfinkel

John Garvey

Steven Gersh

Franklin Latt

Christian Muirhead

Richard Weitz

Ida Giovanna Ziniti

