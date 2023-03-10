‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Take Home Top Honors at ICG Publicists Awards

“Abbott Elementary” and “Top Gun: Maverick” received top honors at the 60th annual International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.

The awards honor individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists who further publicity campaigns for film and TV. Variety’s senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay and senior entertainment reporter Angelique Jackson each earned nominations from ICG.

Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” received the TV showman of the year honor, and the producers of “Top Gun: Maverick” (Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, David Ellison and Christopher McQuarrie) received the honor on the film side, with Bruckheimer accepting on behalf of all four.

In her speech, Brunson had the crowd laughing as she commended the role of publicists. “I didn’t know that this award show existed…but I’m happy that it does exist, because you all do a job that is incredible, crucial and underappreciated,” Brunson said. “It’s important to have publicists who understand the vision, who I can communicate with. It was really important to me with ‘Abbott Elementary,’ making sure that the messaging was consistent. It was a show that I felt was special, but that meant the messaging about the show had to be special as well.”

See the full list of winners and nominees from the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards below.

Maxwell Weinberg Award For Motion Picture Publicity Campaign

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Nope” (Universal Pictures/MonkeyPaw Productions)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures/Entertainment One)

Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign

“Abbott Elementary” (Warner Bros. Television/ABC)

“Ghosts” (CBS Studios/CBS)

“Prey” (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Allstars” (MTV Entertainment Studios/ Paramount+)

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (CBS Studios/Paramount+)

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

Natalie Bjelajac, Netflix

Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures

Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

Carri McClure, Unit Publicist

Carol McConnaughey, Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind, Unit Publicist

Publicist of the Year Award

Michelle Alt, Paramount Pictures

Heidi Falconer, Unit Publicist

James Ferrera, Unit Publicist

Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios

Gianluca Lignola, Universal Pictures

Danielle Roque, Paramount Pictures International

Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Motion Pictures

Eli Joshua Ade

Quantrell Colbert

Kevin Estrada

Chiabella James

Jojo Whilden

Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Television

Beth Dubber – TIE

Richard Foreman

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle – TIE

Justin Lubin

Nicole Wilder

Press Award

Erik Davis, Fandango

Angelique Jackson, Variety

Dave Morales, KRIV-TV Houston

Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

Jazz Tangcay, Variety

International Media Award

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Dan Jolin, Empire (UK)

Garry Maddox, Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

Zachary Ntim, Deadline (UK)

Helen O’Hara, Empire (Northern Ireland)

Adam Tanswell, Total Film (UK)

Motion Picture Showman of the Year

“Top Gun: Maverick” producers, accepted by Jerry Bruckheimer

Television Showman of the Year

Quinta Brunson

Bob Yeager Award for Community Service

James Ferrera