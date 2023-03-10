Razzie Awards: Jared Leto, Tom Hanks, ‘Blonde’ and the Razzies Themselves Earn Top Dishonors

The Razzies acknowledged the elephant in the room at the 2023 awards – the organization gave itself a dishonor after nominating a 12-year-old for worst actress, sparking internet controversy.

Ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards celebrating the year’s greatest achievements in film, the 43rd annual Razzies celebrated the “worst” actors and movies.

This year’s Razzie nominations were mired in controversy about the award body nominating 12-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong from “Firestarter” in January. After the internet erupted, the Razzies apologized, removed Armstrong from the ballot and introduced an age limit of 18 for future nominations. The Razzies put itself on the ballot, replacing Armstrong, and won in a landslide. In the awards video, “Razz Berry” said “Until our next mistake, cheers!,” accepting the dishonor.

“Blonde” received the top dishonor, taking home worst picture as well as worst screenplay. “Elvis” also took home two Razzies for Tom Hanks as worst supporting actor and “Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent)” as worst screen combo. With Hanks’ Razzie, he joins the list of people who won both a Razzie and an Oscar including Eddie Redmayne, Halle Berry, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman.

“Morbius” also took home two awards for worst actress, Adria Arjona, and worst actor, Leto, which was his second Razzie win.

“Disney’s Pinocchio,” not to be confused with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” received the worst remake, and Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell won the Razzie Redeemer Award for his work in “The Banshees of Inisherin” after he was nominated for worst actor in 2005 for “Alexander the Great.”

The Razzies continued the virtual format post-COVID, announcing the winners in a video just under five minutes long. Industry leaders John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy founded the Golden Raspberry Foundation to recognize the year’s “worst films,” with the first in-person ceremony taking place in 1981. Voter must pay a membership fee to vote on the Razzies, though there is no requirement to watch particular films.

See the full list of winners below.

Worst Picture

“Blonde”

Worst Actor

Jared Leto – “Morbius”

Worst Actress

The Razzies for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”

Razzie Redeemer Award

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Worst Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – “Elvis”

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona – “Morbius”

Worst Screen Combo

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) – “Elvis”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

Worst Director

Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) and Mod Sun – “Good Mourning”

World Screenplay

“Blonde” – Andrew Dominik