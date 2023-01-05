Hospitality Flourishes at Desert Hot Spots Ahead of Palm Springs Film Festival

Don’t worry darlings, Palm Springs is thriving. Discover new designer hotels, nifty and crowded restaurants (reservations are essential) and chic bars for upscale cocktailing during the film fest.

Cocktails + Bites

Credit: Elevation Creative Agency

Bar Cecil’s unassuming location in a roadside mall behind high hedges masks its glam interior. Inside, the look mixes 1970s cool and contemporary art. Seasoned local hospitality pros are behind the 75-seat enterprise; the menu features crowd-pleasers such as a classic shrimp cocktail starter and steak frites. Conversation is still possible even though the bar and patio positively hum with the convivial sound of cocktail shakers.

Bar Cecil, 1555 S. Palm Canyon Dr., barcecil.com

Proprietor and chef Engin Onural (Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey) knows how to please his Coachella Valley audience. The clubby Tailor Shop is his take on a mid-century styled cocktail bar, equal parts darkened speakeasy and candlelit outdoor patio. Sit at the bar for a close-up view of the detailed cocktail prep. Choose from a selection of sumptuous bar bites to complete the customized experience.

Tailor Shop, 140 W Via Lola, tailorshopps.com

The staff is welcoming inside the dark and clubby Del Rey, the tucked away restaurant on the grounds of the Villa Royale boutique hotel. Begin with a generous sized cocktail at the marble-topped bar and then select from the menu of Spanish-style tapas while seated in a comfy booth. Finish with a slice of rich Basque cheesecake.

Del Rey at Villa Royale, 1620 S. Indian Trail, delreypalmsprings.com

Overnight

Credit: Sheva Kafai

An attractive re-do of a former 1959-built apartment complex, the 14-room Azure Sky entices the eye and invites guests to chill out. There are hammocks and lush tropical greenery at the breezy entrance and a grand pool deck with plentiful lounge chairs.The spacious residential-style rooms have kitchenettes, cozy chenille couches, retro ‘70s beds with built-ins and no TVs to distract from tranquility.

Azure Sky, 1661 S. Calle Palo Fierro, Palm Springs, azureskyhotel.com

The boldly painted, 21-casita Fleur Noire Hotel is overlaid with striking murals of blooming desert flowers and surrounded by manicured, desert modern landscaping. Rooms echo the exterior with vibrant flower wallpaper and comfortable furnishings. An informal clubhouse allows guests to gather; there’s a nightly twilight rose wine hour.

Fleur Noire Hotel, 1555 N. Indian Canyon Dr., fluernoirehotel.com

A resort within a resort, the 24 luxury Hermann Bungalows are adjacent to Palm Springs’ L’Horizon Resort & Spa. Opened in Spring 2022, owner and designer Steve Hermann detailed these contemporary spaces with ultraluxe finishes such as Venetian marble floors and walnut wood paneling. The zero edge pool is sited perfectly for San Jacinto Mountain views.

Hermann Bungalows, 1050 E. Palm Canyon Dr., hermannbungalows.com