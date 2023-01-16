Rebecca Hall, Adam Kay Honored at Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards

Rebecca Hall and Adam Kay were among the writers honoured at the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023 on Monday night in London.

Other winners included Aamina Ahmad, David Edgar, Vivienne Franzmann, Katie Hims, Neil McKay and Ben Power.

The ceremony was hosted by writer, musician, actor and presenter, Rachel Parris. 15 categories across film, television, radio, theatre, comedy, books, and videogames were recognized.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023,” said WGGB Chair Lisa Holdsworth. “It’s been a wonderful night. It’s always an honour and a pleasure to be in a room full of writers and to celebrate their work across all the mediums, for all audiences. Thank you to all the winners and nominees for your stories and your hard work. And please know that your union will always be there to support and celebrate you.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Contribution to Writing – David Edgar

Best Online Comedy – “The Room Next Door – Boris Johnson Resignation Speech” by Michael Spicer

Best Long Running TV Series – “Doctors,” Episode 5, “Hello?” By Toby Walton

Best Writing in a Video Game – “Immortality” by Sam Barlow, Barry Gifford, Amelia Gray and Allan Scott

Best Children’s TV Episode – “Dodger,” Episode 9, “Dosh” by Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery

Best Radio Comedy – “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane Austen” by David Quantick

Best Long Form TV Drama – “This is Going to Hurt” by Adam Kay

Best First Novel – “The Return of Faraz Ali” by Aamina Ahmad

Best First Screenplay – “Passing” by Rebecca Hall

Best Radio Drama – “Waterloo Station” by Katie Hims

Best Play for Young Audiences – “The IT” by Vivienne Franzmann

Best Play – “Wonder Boy” by Ross Willis

Best Screenplay – “Munich – The Edge of War” by Ben Power

Best TV Situation Comedy – “Big Boys” by Jack Rooke

Best Short Form TV Drama – “Four Lives” by Neil McKay

