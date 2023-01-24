BAFTA Film Awards to Stream in U.S., Internationally on BritBox

The BAFTA Film Awards are set to stream exclusively in the U.S. on streaming platform BritBox, the SVOD confirmed today.

It will also exclusively stream the ceremony in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

The awards show will stream at the same time it is being broadcast on Feb. 17 in the U.K. on BBC One. Most of the ceremony will broadcast as-live with the final four categories broadcast live for the first time.

Richard E. Grant will host the BAFTAs this year while morning show presenter Alison Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio from the Royal Festival Hall as part of an expanded show format designed to allow viewers to enjoy an “access all areas” experience.

The broadcast is co-produced by BAFTA and Spun Gold TV.

The features battling to take home an award for Best Film this year are “All Quiet On The Western Front,” “The Banshees Of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Tár” while actors hoping for a gong include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Brendan Fraser and Bill Nighy.

“At BritBox International, we showcase and celebrate incredible talent, creativity, and storytelling from the U.K., every single day, for our viewers,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International. “BritBox and BAFTA share a common vision to celebrate British excellence on screen, and take it out to the world. We are thrilled to be extending our relationship, with live awards coverage of the EE BAFTAs, and red carpet entertainment to the BritBox subscribers in eight countries globally to tune-in and discover their next British obsession.”