Why ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Offers No Heroics And Doubles Down on Horrors of War

Oscar voters rewarded “All Quiet on the Western Front” with nine nominations, including best picture and international film. But aside from the great work seen onscreen, the film is notable for what it doesn’t do.

There are no heroic acts, no sense of adventure, no cheering when the enemy dies. It’s a true anti-war film.

Producer Malte Grunert says: “There are a lot of things that do not follow the normal dramatic structure that you would expect in a war movie.”

He and director Edward Berger discussed the depiction of violence, since Erich Maria Remarque’s 1927 novel about World War I vividly describes atrocities. “We wanted to keep it violent because a war film has to be. It’s about young boys, just out of school, going to the Western Front and being thrown into violence and pain,” says Grunert. “But we never wanted it to be exploitative. The violence was always to have a purpose, to show the horror through the eyes of our protagonists.”

Berger is one of three writers nominated for screenplay adaptation. The other two, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, tried to get backing 16 years ago. But fate meant the timing was perfect for 2022.

The film, like the novel, begins with young men believing they will find excitement when they enlist; the government propaganda is pervasive and persuasive, much like today.

“The political climate has changed in the last 15 years, and not for the better,” Grunert says. “There are very worrying signs on the political horizon.

“Edward and I have the impression that there is a different kind of right-wing nationalist pride, and lies have become part of the political discourse in last 15 years; there are ultra-right-wing parties in many countries. All of these forces spread nationalistic lies and propaganda.”

The result, the film points out, is war and destruction.

When Paterson and Stokell first pitched the idea, they were told that an international market required the film be made in English.

But streamers including Netflix, which is releasing “All Quiet,” have made English-speaking audiences much more open to subtitles.

“I think the industry is changing,” says Grunert. “It’s become more normal to see works in the original language with subtitles. It’s more important to be credible than to be easily accessible through a language that isn’t the right one.”

The German language of course lends credibility, but so does the film’s sensibility.

“It’s not just an artistic choice to do it differently, from a German perspective,” the producer says. “The German perspective [of World War I] can only be of guilt, regret, shame, responsibility. So to me, a German war film told as a hero’s journey, or where the death of the enemy is a good thing — that is completely unthinkable.

“Because of the German past and responsibility, there is no other perspective possible from German filmmakers.”

The novel was filmed in 1930 (winning an Oscar as best picture) and again for U.S. TV in 1979.

Grunert is a fan of the original: “These are shoes way too big for us to fill.” But he points out another contemporary parallel, behind the scenes. In 1933, Nazis branded Remarque as “unpatriotic” and he fled to the U.S. And the 1930 film was produced by Carl Laemmle, who had also emigrated from Germany, and directed by Lewis Milestone, born in what’s now Ukraine.

“This book has a history in Hollywood; it’s a history of refuge for so many artists.”