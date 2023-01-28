‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards

“Top Gun: Maverick” took home the top prize of best picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday.

“Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann was presented with the best director award by the film’s star Austin Butler, and the biopic was also recognized in the best time capsule category. “The Old Man,” which was renewed for a second season in June 2022, saw similar success at the ceremony, with lead performer Jeff Bridges taking home the award for best television actor. The show performed well overall with a nod in the best TV series category as well.

Movies for Grownups, hosted by Alan Cumming, was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Jamie Lee Curtis was honored with the career achievement award, presented by Brian Tyree Henry.

The awards will be broadcast nationwide by Great Performances on Feb.17 at 9 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT on PBS, pbs.org/moviesforgrownups and the PBS Video app.

Read below for a full list of winners:

Career Achievement: Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Best Supporting Actress: Judith Ivey (“Women Talking”)

Best Supporting Actor: Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Director: Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Best Screenwriter: Kazuo Ishiguro (“Living”)

Best Ensemble: “She Said”

Best Intergenerational: “Till”

Best Time Capsule: “Elvis”

Best Grownup Love Story: “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Best Documentary: “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

Best Foreign Film: “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best Actress (TV): Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Best Actor (TV): Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Best TV Series: “The Old Man”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: “Black Bird”