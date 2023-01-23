Katy Perry, Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Lang Set for Australia’s G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles

Katy Perry, “Avatar” star Stephen Lang and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann are set to participate in the 20th annual G’Day USA Arts Gala that celebrates Australians who are prominent in the U.S. entertainment industry.

The event spearheaded by the American Australian Association, an advocacy group that looks to strengthen industry ties between Hollywood and Australia, is set for Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.

Perry will present the organization’s Excellence in the Arts kudo to model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr. Lang will hand the Excellence in Film and Television kudo to his “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” co-star Sam Worthington. Australian rapper The Kid Laroi is also set to be feted with the Excellence in Music award. The G’Day USA kudos are meant to highlight figures from film, TV, music and culture that have enhanced U.S.-Australia relations.

Luhrmann, one of the industry’s top directors, will address the organization that helped his own career as an upstart director from Down Under. He was honored at the first-ever G’Day USA Arts Gala as his star began to rise with such films as 1996’s “Romeo + Juliet,” 2001’s “Moulin Rouge” and 2013’s “The Great Gatsby.” This year, Luhrmann is deep in the Oscar race with his 2022 biopic “Elvis,” which was filmed on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The gala will include a tribute to Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John from recording artist Delta Goodrem and special guests. The “Grease” and “Xanadu” star died in August at the age of 73. Also performing at the event are Australian recording artists G Flip and Mi-kaisha, an Indigenous singer-songerwriter.

G’Day USA will be hosted by Angela Bishop, a veteran on-air personality for Australia’s Network 10 and its entertainment coverage.