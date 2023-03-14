Janet Yang, Frieda Pinto, Sharon Stone Among NYWIFT Muse Award Honorees (EXCLUSIVE)

Frieda Pinto, Sharon Stone and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang.are among a line-up of female luminaries set to be honored at this year’s New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) Muse Awards.

“What better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to return to celebrate this incredible roster of women that are reinventing how media is made,” said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez. “They are influencers on screen, behind the camera, in the newsroom, and in the executive suite.”

In addition, Danielle Brooks, best known for recurring roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Peacemaker,” will receive the “Made in NY” Award, recognition of her portrayal of resilient characters who promote body positivity. Most recently, the actor-producer starred in a remake of “The Color Purple,” which is scheduled for a December 2023 release. The “Made in NY” Award will be presented to Brooks by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

After two years of taking place virtually, the 43rd annual NYWIFT Muse Awards will occur in-person March 28 at Cipriani 42nd St. “CBS Sunday Morning” contributor Nancy Giles will reprise her role as emcee.

Stone, the Academy Award nominated star of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” will also be be honored with a Muse Award alongside fellow entertainers Frieda Pinto, Lauren Ridloff and Sandra Lee as well as IFC Films President Arianna Bocco and Yang.

Other anticipated event highlights include filmmaker Deborah Chow scoring the Nancy Malone Directing Award and journalist Maria Hinojosa accepting the first-ever Enid Roth Award for Excellence in Journalism. Chow’s storied career includes directing episodes of hit series like “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Mandalorian,” “Mr. Robot,” “Jessica Jones” and “Better Call Saul.” Hinjosa is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and Emmy-winning anchor of WGBH’s “Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One.”

Past Muse Awards have been doled out to recipients like Sandra Oh, Rashida Jones, Rachel Brosnahan, Gloria Estefan, Martha Stewart, Laura Dern, Victoria Alonso, Cicely Tyson, Lucy Liu and more.



