Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman Embrace, Jonathan Majors Talks Expanding ‘Creed’ Universe: Inside Chanel’s Pre-Oscar Party

Jonathan Majors is making sure to keep is body in shape.

The actor has created quite a stir with his physique in “Creed III,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the Sundance Film Festival favorite, “Magazine Dreams.”

He tells me that he’ll work out not once, but twice before the Oscars on Sunday. “I’m going to get up and go to the gym, have a big breakfast, wash my face and then I’ll really scrub my face because I’ll be presenting tomorrow,” Majors said at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday night. “I’ll probably go to the gym twice. My pickup isn’t until four o’clock. It’ll be cool.”

His pre-Oscars breakfast? “I’m staying at this hotel with a really great steak so probably a wagyu steak. Protein is good. Everyone should eat protein before daylight savings. It’ll keep you grounded. The carbs will make you crazy.”

Jonathon Majors Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Majors also weighed in on Michael B. Jordan’s new deal with Amazon to expand the “Creed” universe in film and TV for Amazon. “I know that’s always been an aspiration for brother Michael,” Majors said. “I don’t know how far he’s going to take it. I’ve seen a few things that are very exciting. It’s on now. He’s got the ball. He’s gonna run with it.”

Majors stopped short of saying if he’ll be a part of the “Creed” Universe. “I will be involved as brother Michael will let me,” he said.

The Chanel dinner once again proved to be an A-list affair. On the black arrivals carpet, Kristen Stewart ran over to embrace Kidman before the two posed for photos together. They were then joined by Marion Cotillard. The guest list also included Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Marion Cotillard, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Condon, Andrea Riseborough, Riz Ahmed, Patty Jenkins, Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Daniel Kaluuya, Kyra Sedgwick, Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Polley, Minnie Driver, Beatrice Granno, Camila Morrone, Ava DuVernay, Sofia Boutella, Rita Ora, Kevin Bacon, Harvey Keitel, Jason Clarke, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Lily James, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brie Larson, Oliver Stone, Jeremy O. Harris, Judd Apatow, Ruben Östlund, Simon Kinberg, Scott Stuber and Rachel Zoe.

Inside the cocktail hour, DeBose was spotted chatting with Garfield and then with her “The Prom” co-star Kidman. Stewart was joined by her fiancé Dylan Meyer. Idris Elba snuck out before dinner started as did Ari Emanuel.

Key Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Roberta Armani at the Giorgio Armani party in Beverly Hills on March 11. Getty Images for Giorgio Armani

Earlier in the evening, Giorgio Armani celebrated “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh at its annual Saturday pre-Oscars party at the the fashion house’s Rodeo Drive flagship.

Roberta Armani hosted a packed house that included Yeoh’s co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Key Huy Quan, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenny Slate. “EEAAO” star Stephanie Hsu made an early appearance, but had to take off before most everyone else arrived because she had to get to the Dolby Theatre to rehearse her Oscars performance.

Phil Dunster at the Giorgio Armani party in Beverly Hills on March 11. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Also at the party were Brendan Fraser, Samuel L. Jackson, Mason Gooding, Tessa Thompson, Noah Centineo, Phil Dunster, Danny Ramirez, Allison Williams, Thuso Mbedu, Stella Maxwell, Ross Butler and Lydia Hearst.