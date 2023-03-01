Adam Sandler to Receive King of Comedy Award at Kids’ Choice (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Sandler will be honored at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with the King of Comedy Award.

Sandler’s prolific career of more than 30 years will be recognized with a silver blimp statuette. He will accept the honor — his 11th KCA — while sitting in a giant throne on the stage.

“I’ve had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza, and I’ll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!!” Sandler said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday morning. “Love to all!!!”

Hosted by CBS Mornings’ Nate Burleson and influencer Charli D’Amelio, the KCAs will simulcast on March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2. It will livestream on Nick.com and the Nick app.

The ceremony, which will be held at the 7,000-seat Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, will feature appearances by Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez and Seth Rogen. Bebe Rexha will perform her chart-topping hit single, “I’m Good (Blue).” Influencers Michael Le, Bella Poarch and rapper Lil Uzi Vert will also pop up on stage, with more creators to be announced in the coming days.

“Kids’ Choice Awards this year is unique in that we’ve replaced the straightforward awards show formula with a magic-infused journey that leads the audience, our hosts Charli and Nate and all our honorees on a trip through tech-enhanced performances, surreal set pieces and of course, tons of slime,” said Paul J. Medford, Nickelodeon vice president of unscripted current series and executive producer of the KCAs said. “It’s definitely the alternate universe-version of an awards show, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Not only will there be the traditional sliming of celebs, but talent will also be arriving from above the stage in a what its being described as a “flying UFO.”

First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, Gayle, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright, among others. With six noms, “Stranger Things” goes into the event with most nominations.

This year’s KCAs, produced for the first time by Den of Thieves, is sponsored by Lunchables with 100% Juice, Nintendo Switch and Olive Garden.