‘80 for Brady’ Cut Out Gus Kenworthy’s Gay Kiss Scene (EXCLUSIVE)

“80 for Brady” has plenty for LGBTQ moviegoers to be excited about. Not only does it star icons Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as friends who take a trip to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl, but Billy Porter plays a halftime show choreographer in the Paramount Pictures comedy.

Now I’ve learned there was even supposed to be a gay kiss. So what happened? Gus Kenworthy says his cameo in the film originally included him “making out” with his on-screen boyfriend, played by “M3GAN” actor Brian Jordan Alvarez, but the scene didn’t make it into the 98-minute movie. “They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America,” the Olympic skier told me at the Gold Meets Golden benefit for Angel City Sports on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills.

Kenworthy and Alvarez shot several takes of the kiss. “Some of them got raunchy,” Kenworthy said with a laugh, adding that he hopes at least one of them makes it into the director’s cut. “Release the tapes!” he said. “See if you can get that trending.”

“They used the script for one take, but then we did it like four or fives times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out,” Kenworthy said.

Reps for Tom Brady, Paramount Pictures and production company Fifth Season declined to comment for this story.

Meanwhile, Kenworthy tells me he’s done doing reality television after his recent stint on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” to concentrate on acting. “I’ve been taking classes and auditioning a lot,” he said. “I’ve been writing, and I have a couple of things in development. I’m also working on a book of essays about my life and my different experiences. It lends itself to the larger theme of being in the closet and coming out and persevering, but told through short anecdotal stories. Kind of like a David Sedaris-type book.”

Myles Frost arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala

Myles Frost is lighting up Broadway with his Tony-winning work as Michael Jackson in “MJ the Musical,” but he has Hollywood on his mind. “Right now, my dream role is Miles Morales, Black Spider-Man,” Frost told me at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton. “I think that’s what I want to do. … My name is already Myles, so I’m halfway there. I’d love to be Miles in the live-action [movie].”

SIGHTINGS: First lady Dr. Jill Biden taking a spin class at SoulCycle in West Hollywood hours before presenting at the Grammys, then another class the next morning.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may have reunited in front of the cameras for “That ’90s Show,” Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” spinoff, but the two have no plans to go full throttle and make a movie together. “Never,” Kutcher says when I ask if a film is in their future. “We have kids and our kids come first. We did ‘That ’90s Show,’ but it’s when they were at school and we were done before they got home. The idea of doing a movie together and taking both of us away from our kids? It won’t happen.”

Kutcher will next be seen in “Your Place or Mine” opposite Reese Witherspoon. When he learned that the rom-com would be shooting in Georgia because of the state’s tax breaks, Kutcher says he convinced the producers to relocate to L.A. by offering to cut his salary to make up for the tax savings.

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom hopes her canceled Steve Levitan Hulu sitcom, “Reboot,” finds a home. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m super fucking bummed,” she tells me. “The writing was on the wall for a bit unfortunately, but I think it’s a fantastic show. The cast is amazing. I don’t understand how this all works right now. I don’t think anyone does.” The first and only season centered on Hulu trying to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer and Calum Worthy starred as the original show’s reunited cast; Bloom played a young writer on the reboot.