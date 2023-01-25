WGA Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere,‘ ’Nope’ and ‘Wakanda Forever’ Among Recognized Screenplays

Oscar-nominated screenplays “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Glass Onion,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking” are among this year’s Writers Guild of America Awards nominees.

Nominated screenplays such as “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Living” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” were not eligible by the guild.

Some inspired inclusions this year were the bloody chef flick “The Menu” and the sci-fi UFO chaser “Nope” in original screenplay.

On the adapted side, the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, in addition to the depiction of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in “She Said.”

The film and TV winners will be honored at the 2023 Writers Guild Awards ceremonies on Sunday, March 5.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (A24) — Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“The Menu” (Searchlight Pictures) — Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy

“Nope” (Universal Pictures) — Written by Jordan Peele

“Tár” (Focus Features) — Written by Todd Field

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) — Written by Rian Johnson

“She Said” (Universal Pictures) — Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“2nd Chance” (Showtime Documentary Films), Written by Ramin Bahrani

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” (Netflix), Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester

“Last Flight Home” (MTV Documentary) Written by Ondi Timoner

“Moonage Daydream” (Neon) Written by Brett Morgen

“¡Viva Maestro!” (Greenwich Entertainment) — Written by Theodore Braun