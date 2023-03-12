Actors on Actors, Awards Circuit Podcast and Variety Cover Stars Win Oscars

The 2023 Academy Awards have ended, but Variety is still celebrating the winners who have graced our covers, spoke on our podcasts and participated in Actors on Actors this season. Revisit our best coverage and interviews with the big winners below.

Variety covers:

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), best actor: Brendan Fraser’s Triumphant Comeback: How Playing a 600-Pound Gay Man in ‘The Whale’ Resurrected His Career

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), best actress: Women Do It Better: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh on Creating Iconic Characters From Roles Written for Men

Actors on Actors:

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), best actor: Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler’s Epic ‘Airheads’ Reunion: ‘You Made Me Cry a Lot, You’re My Buddy’

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), supporting actress: ‘We’re Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

Awards Circuit podcast:

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), best actor: How Well Does Brendan Fraser Know His Love Interests? Oscar Nominee Guesses Co-Stars’ Lines From ‘The Whale,’ ‘Blast From the Past’ and More

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), best picture, director and original screenplay: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Meets ‘Top Gun’: The Daniels ‘Learned a Lot’ From Tom Cruise at Oscars Luncheon

Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), international feature: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Director Edward Berger: ‘I Could Never Say I’m Proud to Be German’

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional Talking ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscar Nomination: ‘Michelle Yeoh Is the Reason’

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), adapted screenplay: ‘Women Talking’ Director Sarah Polley on How a Brain Injury Almost Halted Her Career

Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocchio”), animated feature: Guillermo Del Toro on the 1,000-Day ‘Pinocchio’ Shoot and His 22 Finished Scripts Waiting to be Made

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), supporting actor: How Ke Huy Quan’s Soulful Role Can Win ‘Everything’ This Awards Season

Variety Special Issues

Ruth Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) costume design, Ruth Carter’s Advice for Aspiring Costume Designers: ‘Be an Out-of-the-Box Thinker’

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), adapted screenplay: How Sarah Polley Infused ‘Women Talking’ with Hope, Humor and Reasonable Working Conditions