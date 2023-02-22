‘Triangle of Sadness’ Live Reading Taps Nicholas Braun, Brett Goldstein, Kumail Nanjiani and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Independent has partnered with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to present a live reading of “Triangle of Sadness.”

Oscar-nominated director Ruben Östlund will helm the reimagined and recast stage reading at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ Bram Goldsmith Theater on Feb. 27. The cast will be led by Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Alison Brie, Tia Carrere, Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Firstman, Brett Goldstein and Kumail Nanjiani.

“What a joy to do a table read with this group of fine actors. Together we are planning for some surprises. I don’t want to scare anyone off, but there will be some risk involved in attending this,” said Östlund.

“We’re excited to bring absolute chaos to the Wallis stage with an A-list cast and an Academy Award-nominated director,” said Rachel Bleemer, director of programming and events at Film Independent.

Set on a cruise for the super-rich, “Triangle of Sadness” is a wild satire following two supermodels on a doomed luxury cruise. They find themselves stranded on a deserted island along with some of their fellow passengers and a Marxist captain. Amid the chaos, social hierarchies are overthrown and the economic value of beauty is unveiled. The movie stars late actor Charlbi Dean, Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon and Woody Harrelson.

When it world premiered at Cannes, “Triangle of Sadness” earned a rowdy eight-minute standing ovation following a lively screening that Östlund compared to a “football game” during a presser at the festival.

Tickets are on sale now (discounted for Wallis subscribers and Film Independent Members). The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit thewallis.org/triangle-of-sadness-a-live-read.