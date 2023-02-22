‘The Batman,’ ‘RRR’ and ‘The Boys’ Lead Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for Film and Television

Warner Bros’ “The Batman” leads the film nominees for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies and series in entertainment.

Matt Reeves’ superhero film earned six nominations including best superhero movie, three individual best actor in a superhero movie mentions for Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, with the latter also picking up a second nom for best villain in a movie. Zoë Kravitz also landed a nom for actress in a superhero movie for her portrayal of Catwoman.

Other favorites of the Critics Choice Association included many of this year’s Oscar nominees such as “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The Tollywood epic “RRR” also landed three noms, including two for lead actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

In the television categories, four series tied for the most noms with four apiece — Paramount+’s “Evil,” HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The winners will be announced on March 16.

The full list of nominees is below.

Film Nominations

Best Action Movie

“Bullet Train” (Sony Pictures)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Nicolas Cage, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

Ram Charan, “RRR”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”

N.T. Rama Rao Jr, “RRR”

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Jennifer Connelly, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Joey King, “The Princess”

Best Superhero Movie

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“DC League of Super-Pets” (Warner Bros.)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Marvel Studios)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel Studios)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Paul Dano, “The Batman”

Colin Farrell, “The Batman”

Tenoch Huerta, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Robert Pattinson, “The Batman”

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Zoe Kravitz, “The Batman”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Natalie Portman, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Letitia Wright, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Horror Movie

“Barbarian”

“The Black Phone”

“Pearl”

“Smile”

“Speak No Evil”

“X”

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

Ethan Hawke, “The Black Phone”

Fedja van Huêt, “Speak No Evil”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Rory Kinnear, “Men”

Justin Long, “Barbarian”

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

Jessie Buckley, “Men”

Aisha Dee, “Sissy”

Anna Diop, “Nanny”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Rebecca Hall, “Resurrection”

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Nope”

“The Northman”

“Prey”

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Colin Farrell, “After Yang”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”

Alexander Skarsgård, “The Northman”

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Karen Gillan, “Dual”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Amber Midthunder, “Prey”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Zoe Saldana, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Villain in a Movie

Paul Dano, “The Batman”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Tenoch Huerta, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Television Categories

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Best Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

“9-1-1”

“Cobra Kai”

“Kung Fu”

“Reacher”

“Tulsa King”

“Vikings: Valhalla”

Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Kevin Costner – “Yellowstone”

John Krasinski – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Ralph Macchio – “Cobra Kai”

Alan Ritchson – “Reacher”

Sylvester Stallone – “Tulsa King”

William Zabka – “Cobra Kai”

Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren – 1923

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

“The Boys”

“Doom Patrol”

“Ms. Marvel”

“Peacemaker”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

“Werewolf by Night”

Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

John Cena – Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel

Best Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”

“Chucky”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Evil”

“The Walking Dead”

“Wednesday”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

“Andor”

“For All Mankind”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

“Stranger Things”

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Man Who Fell to Earth”

Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Diego Luna – “Andor”

Anson Mount – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Adam Scott – “Severance”

Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon”

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon”

Patricia Arquette – “Severance”

Morfydd Clark – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Moses Ingram – “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Fiona Shaw – “Andor”

Sissy Spacek – “Night Sky”

Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie