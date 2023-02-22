‘The Batman,’ ‘RRR’ and ‘The Boys’ Lead Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for Film and Television

Warner Bros’ “The Batman” leads the film nominees for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies and series in entertainment.
Matt Reeves’ superhero film earned six nominations including best superhero movie, three individual best actor in a superhero movie mentions for Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, with the latter also picking up a second nom for best villain in a movie. Zoë Kravitz also landed a nom for actress in a superhero movie for her portrayal of Catwoman.
Other favorites of the Critics Choice Association included many of this year’s Oscar nominees such as “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The Tollywood epic “RRR” also landed three noms, including two for lead actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.
In the television categories, four series tied for the most noms with four apiece — Paramount+’s “Evil,” HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”
The winners will be announced on March 16.
The full list of nominees is below.
Film Nominations
Best Action Movie
- “Bullet Train” (Sony Pictures)
- “RRR” (Variance Films)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)
- “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
Best Actor in an Action Movie
- Nicolas Cage, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
- Ram Charan, “RRR”
- Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”
- N.T. Rama Rao Jr, “RRR”
Best Actress in an Action Movie
- Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”
- Jennifer Connelly, “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Joey King, “Bullet Train”
- Joey King, “The Princess”
Best Superhero Movie
- “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- “DC League of Super-Pets” (Warner Bros.)
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Marvel Studios)
- “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel Studios)
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Paul Dano, “The Batman”
- Colin Farrell, “The Batman”
- Tenoch Huerta, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Robert Pattinson, “The Batman”
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Zoe Kravitz, “The Batman”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Natalie Portman, “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- Letitia Wright, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Horror Movie
- “Barbarian”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Pearl”
- “Smile”
- “Speak No Evil”
- “X”
Best Actor in a Horror Movie
- Ethan Hawke, “The Black Phone”
- Fedja van Huêt, “Speak No Evil”
- Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
- Rory Kinnear, “Men”
- Justin Long, “Barbarian”
Best Actress in a Horror Movie
- Jessie Buckley, “Men”
- Aisha Dee, “Sissy”
- Anna Diop, “Nanny”
- Mia Goth, “Pearl”
- Rebecca Hall, “Resurrection”
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Nope”
- “The Northman”
- “Prey”
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
- Colin Farrell, “After Yang”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “The Northman”
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
- Karen Gillan, “Dual”
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Amber Midthunder, “Prey”
- Keke Palmer, “Nope”
- Zoe Saldana, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Villain in a Movie
- Paul Dano, “The Batman”
- Mia Goth, “Pearl”
- Tenoch Huerta, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Joey King, “Bullet Train”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”
Television Categories
Best Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- “9-1-1”
“Cobra Kai”
“Kung Fu”
“Reacher”
“Tulsa King”
“Vikings: Valhalla”
Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Kevin Costner – “Yellowstone”
John Krasinski – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
Ralph Macchio – “Cobra Kai”
Alan Ritchson – “Reacher”
Sylvester Stallone – “Tulsa King”
William Zabka – “Cobra Kai”
Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence
Helen Mirren – 1923
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- “The Boys”
“Doom Patrol”
“Ms. Marvel”
“Peacemaker”
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
“Werewolf by Night”
Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- John Cena – Peacemaker
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Erin Moriarty – The Boys
Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel
Best Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”
“Chucky”
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“Evil”
“The Walking Dead”
“Wednesday”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter – Evil
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Katja Herbers – Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Christina Ricci – Wednesday
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- “Andor”
“For All Mankind”
“House of the Dragon”
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”
“Stranger Things”
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Man Who Fell to Earth”
Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”
Diego Luna – “Andor”
Anson Mount – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”
Adam Scott – “Severance”
Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon”
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon”
Patricia Arquette – “Severance”
Morfydd Clark – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
Moses Ingram – “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Fiona Shaw – “Andor”
Sissy Spacek – “Night Sky”
Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Ethan Hawke – “Moon Knight”
- Brad Dourif – “Chucky”
- Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon”
- Hayden Christensen – “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- Antony Starr – “The Boys”
- Michael Emerson – “Evil”
- Jamie Campbell Bower – “Stranger Things”
- Harriet Sansom Harris – “Werewolf By Night”