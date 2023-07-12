‘Succession’ Makes Emmy History With Three Lead Actor Nominations for Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox

“Succession” has made Emmy history with its three lead actors, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, all earning nominations for lead actor in a drama — the most nods ever for a single show.

Since the show’s premiere in 2018, the first three seasons of “Succession” have received 13 Emmys out of 48 nominations.

Strong won the lead actor Emmy in 2020 and was also nominated in 2020, beating his co-star Cox both years. This year marks Culkin’s first lead actor nomination, and he was up for supporting actor in 2020 and 2022.

Last year, “Succession” made Emmy history for the most acting nods ever, with 14 acting nominations out of 25 total nods. Culkin, Nicholas Braun and winner Matthew Macfadyen were all up for supporting actor in a drama in 2022, while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook were both nominated for supporting actress.

While the “Succession” trio has made history for lead actor in a drama, the Emmys have previously nominated multiple actors from the same show within the same category. Martin Short and Steve Martin were both nominated for lead actor in a comedy for their work on “Only Murders in the Building” in 2022. In 2021, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Madeline Brewer were all nominated for supporting actress in a drama for their work on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while co-stars Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle and Max Minghella were nominated for supporting actor. That same year “The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin were both nominated for lead actress in a drama, while Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell were nominated for supporting actress in a drama.