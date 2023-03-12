Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne Bring ‘Everything Everywhere’ Song ‘This Is a Life’ to Oscars — and Hot Dog Fingers, Too

While best supporting actress acting nominee Stephanie Hsu didn’t record the original song “This Is a Life” for the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” she proved in her performance on the Oscars stage that she is qualified to take the reins from Mitski, who sang on the soundtrack version. For a performance of the song, Hsu was joined onstage at the Academy Awards by former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and composer trio Sox Lux (Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia, Ian Chang), who are also featured on the Oscar-nominated song.

Among an ensemble of singers, musicians and dancers dressed all in white, Byrne stood out by wearing a set of so-called hot dog fingers, as made famous in one of the more physiologically strange parts of the multiverse in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Prior to starring in “Everything” — and earning a best supporting actress nomination for it — Hsu starred in Tony-nominated Broadway musicals including “Be More Chill” and “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Sox Lux is nominated for two Oscars this year, contending for best score for A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as well as for best song alongside collaborators David Byrne and Mitski.

Of the performers, the only previous Academy Award winner is Byrne, who won best original score in 1987 for his work on “The Last Emperor.”