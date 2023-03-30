Emmy Acting Campaigns Revealed for ‘Yellowjackets’ Second Season With Surprising Change (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 2 of Showtime’s hit genre series “Yellowjackets” is ready for another dance at this year’s Emmys, after premiering to critical acclaim and record-breaking numbers for the network. The plans for the acting submissions have changed slightly from the first season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Breakout star Sophie Nélisse, who plays the teenage version of Shauna, will now join her adult counterpart Melanie Lynskey in the lead actress drama category, with hopes of landing a nomination. The pair will be joined by co-stars Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis, who portray the adult version of their characters, Taissa and Natalie, respectively.

The thriller show tells the story of a girls’ soccer team as they struggle to survive in the woods following their plane crashing while on their way to a tournament. The tale flashes back and forth between two periods: One, the aftermath of a crash, with the surviving members fending for themselves; the other, in their adult lives 25 years later, as they deal with the trauma of that experience.

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kimberley French/SHOWTIME. Courtesy of Kimberley French/Showtime

As the scene-stealing adult version of Misty, actress Christina Ricci nabbed a much-deserved supporting actress drama nod for her terrifying portrayal. She’ll again seek a nod in the same category, serving as one of her two Emmy bids. The other is for her work as Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” angling for supporting actress comedy.

Ricci won’t be the only actor from the cast of adult characters in the supporting category, with this season’s newcomers Lauren Ambrose (as goalkeeper Van Palmer) and Simone Kessell as the schizophrenic cult leader Lottie, also vying for attention. Among them will be the young cast members, including standouts Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa), Samantha Hanratty (Misty) and Sophie Thatcher (Natalie), in addition to Courtney Eaton (young Lottie) and Liv Hewson (Van).

Also new to the ensemble is veteran actor Elijah Wood, who plays Walter, a citizen detective whom Misty meets. He’ll be among the men offered up for supporting actor drama, including Steven Krueger as the one-legged assistant coach; Kevin Alves as young Travis, Natalie’s boyfriend; and Warren Kole as Shauna’s husband, Jeff.

The premiere episode, which Daisy von Scherler Mayer helmed, was Showtime’s most-streamed debut, hitting nearly two million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen, comScore and the network’s internal data.

Details regarding specific episode submissions for writing, directing and technical categories will be announced later.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the first season netted seven Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and directing for Karyn Kusama. The series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco; Drew Comins of Creative Engine, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Kusama.

