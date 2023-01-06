‘Women Talking’ Director Sarah Polley on How a Brain Injury Almost Halted Her Career

It’s been 10 years since Sarah Polley directed a film. In between “Take This Waltz” (2012) and her most recent release, “Women Talking,” she wasn’t sure if she would ever be able to direct again due to a brain injury.

On this episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we talk with the writer and director about her new appreciation for cinema after almost losing the ability to create. She also praises her outstanding cast of actors and how she imagined them playing different roles at various points. Finally, she opens our eyes to “Carol” nights, a semi-annual screening of Todd Haynes’ 2015 drama, where lesbians dress up and break down each scene. Listen below.

Three women have won Oscars for directing in history – Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” (2009), Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” (2020) and Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog” (2021). Polley’s honest and visceral film, which tells the story of a group of women from a religious community debating next steps after decades of abuse by the men, is equally worthy to join the elite group.

Produced by Oscar-winners Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Polley directs one of the year’s most buzzed about ensembles, which includes Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw.

Also on this episode, the roundtable reveals their final Golden Globes Predictions in the film and television categories, where a big night is expected for “Elvis,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” We also float the possibility of celebrating a winning moment for the Indian-Tollywood epic “RRR.”

