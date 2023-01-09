Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson Will Announce 2023 SAG Awards Nominations

Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson have been tapped to announce the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, live on the SAG Awards’ Instagram page (@sagawards) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The nominations announcement will kick off at 6:50 a.m. PT, with an introduction by Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president. Then, at 7:00 a.m. PT, Park (Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”) and Richardson (HBO’s “The White Lotus”) will reveal this year’s nominees in the film and television categories.

SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will conclude the morning with the nominees for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensemble categories and other “announcements.” In May 2022, it was revealed that after 25 years, the SAG Awards would no longer air on TNT and TBS. No new network or deal has been confirmed yet.

Voting for the SAG nominations concluded on Sunday, Jan. 8. A bellwether for the Oscars acting and best picture categories, multiple consumer-friendly titles and box-office hits are expected to be among the nominees. Most notably, Warner Bros’ “Elvis” with Austin Butler and A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with Michelle Yeoh are in the running, in addition to critically acclaimed films such as Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin” with Colin Farrell and “Tár” with Cate Blanchett.

In television, we’re expecting to see drama series such as HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Netflix’s “The Crown” to nab mentions, with comedies like ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” likely to be favorites.

This marks the third year that the SAG Awards have opted to reveal its nominees on Instagram.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will occur on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

