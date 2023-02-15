SAG Awards: Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield, Caleb McLaughlin Among Presenters

Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield and Caleb McLaughlin are among the presenters for the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Nominees who will double as presenters include Blunt, who is up for female actor in a TV movie or limited series for her role in “The English,” and Jessica Chastain, who received a nod in the same category for her performance in the series “George & Tammy.”

Actors Don Cheadle (“White Noise”), Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris) and Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”) will also take the stage.

Garfield will award the 58th SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field, a previous SAG winner who Garfield collaborated with on “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchise. Field’s storied career in entertainment is marked by two Oscars for lead performances in 1984’s “Places in the Heart” and 1979’s “Norma Rae.” Most recently, the veteran actor co-starred in “80 for Brady” alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno, a fellow SAG Life Achievement Award recipient.

The distinction is the union’s highest recognition of a performer’s exemplary career achievement. Past recipients of the award include Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Shirley Temple, Betty White and more.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held in-person at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The event will also air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. More presenters will be announced as the ceremony approaches.

For a full list of the 2023 SAG Awards nominations, read here.