‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Focused on Casting Queens Who Will ‘Evoke Change’ and Fight for LGBTQ Rights Amid Anti-Drag Laws

Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” heralded a major move for the show, as it hopped from VH1 to MTV and went from a 90-minute format to 60 minutes. It was up to casting directors Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte to assemble a group of queens that would lay the foundation for a fresh era.

Says Bolte, “After 15 seasons and Drag Race’s popularity, word gets out fast that we’re casting. But we can’t ever let it fall to chance that queens will just apply and always make sure we’re scouting and encouraging queens to try out.”

Aside from banking recommendations and scouring the internet, Bolte says part of her casting process involves reaching out to bars and clubs around the country. “And we take in drag shows when we can.”

Bolte adds, “When we start casting for a new season, I’ll sit down with the team and compare lists, look at who we loved from past auditions and who we feel might be ready this time around. We love finding those queens who’ve never applied before or who might be huge talents but aren’t active on social media and encouraging them to make a tape. Sometimes they just need a little nudge.”

One such example was Sasha Colby who went on to be crowned the season 15 winner. As a legend on the drag scene, Bolte hoped Colby, who “embodies strength, authenticity and vulnerability,” would audition — and she finally did. “Thankfully, she felt Season 15 was her time.”

With a blend of newfangled queens comes the magic of the series. “It’s great to have the seasoned, elite queen next to queens that have never performed on a stage before,” says Petersen.

Adds Bolte, “We have to think [about] how the [queens] we cast will represent and be a voice for the drag community… and Sasha is such a perfect example.”

And that’s one of the key qualities Petersen and Bolte keep in mind when casting — the ability to be open. “Vulnerability is huge,” says Bolte. “We’re always looking for authenticity.” But it’s not just those two factors. Being open to discussing fears and struggles, the qualities that make audiences fall in love with someone as a character is also key. Says Bolte, “We can’t forget the skills. ‘Drag Race’ is unlike other reality competition series, and our queens have to be able to lip sync, act, dance, do comedy, choreography, write lyrics or scenes, sew, and so much more. So, we’re looking out for those great performers who can do a bit of everything.”

Petersen notes that the casting team looks for “people that are going to step up and fight” for the LGBTQ+ community. “We are in a world where ‘Drag Race’ [have become] a beacon of hope for a lot of people, and in these scary times for our community, it’s important to put people on the show that are going to fight and be examples to help evoke change.”

Recent attacks on the demographic came after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill banning drag performances in public spaces out of a “fear” for the safety of children, a high-profile bill that made national news as part of a mountain of antiLGBTQ+ legislation being introduced across the U.S.

“I think it’s ignorance and a misunderstanding of the art form,” says Bolte. “Drag represents a vibrant and inclusive community that celebrates individuality, creativity and positivity.”

Adds Petersen, “For anyone out there that thinks that drag is damaging to children, I know for a fact that drag has saved lives. I have watched thousands of drag videos of every type of queen you can imagine. have heard their stories [and] I have heard their hardships … for anyone to diminish or stop this art form from being shown … it’s disheartening, but it just makes me want to fight more.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer World of Wonder partnered with the ACLU to create the Drag Defense Fund in response to these attacks.

“It has never been more vital to be an ally to defend and protect the rights of drag artists and the LGBTQ community,” says Bolte. Petersen adds, “Use your voice, register to vote, post and share what drag means to you. You never know who’s going to hear that and how your story might shift their mindset.

Petersen adds, “You don’t have to be a cookie cutter of something you’ve seen before. Be yourself.”

And how does the “Drag Race” team decide whether someone is ready to appear on the next season? “It all comes down to the tape. In many ways, the audition tape is the first challenge of the show. It isn’t about how many years someone’s been doing drag, it’s about how creative they are, how well-developed their drag persona and skills are, and if a queen can wow us in her tape, she has a great shot of doing well on the show.” She adds, “We watch their growth from year to year – I feel like a proud mama when I see a queen’s progression from their first tape to becoming a full-fledged fierce contender.”