‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Paramount+ Will Air Extended 90-Minute Episodes of Season 15 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Drag Race” fans rejoice.

Full 90-minute episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 are headed to Paramount+.

From Aug. 9, fans will be able to tune in and relive Sasha Colby entering the “Drag Race” werk room and slaying her way through the season to her crowning glory during the season finale when she became “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Fans will also be able to revisit other season highlights including the Emmy-nominated episode featuring “Wigloose: The Rusical.”

Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” heralded a major move for the show, as it hopped from VH1 to MTV and went from a 90-minute format to 60 minutes. But fans wanted more “Drag Race” not less.

“You asked for it, and you got it – and we’re thrilled to deliver 90-minute episodes for all of Season 15, showcasing the joy and genius of this legendary cast,” said Executive Producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

The extended episodes come in celebration of the show’s nine Emmy nominations including outstanding reality competition program and outstanding casting for a reality program. RuPaul also landed a nomination for outstanding host for a reality or competition program. Ru is already the most decorated Black artist in Emmys history.

In addition to the extended episodes, “Drag Race Mexico” is also headed to Paramount+ later this Fall.

Hosted by drag superstar Lolita Banana and season nine contestant Valentina, the show is currently streaming on WOW Presents Plus. as it sashays to Paramount+ in the US this fall.

“Drag Race Mexico” features eleven sickening queens competing for the crown including: Argennis, Cristian Peralta, Gala Varo, Lady Kero, Margaret Y Ya, Matraka, Miss Vallarta, Pixie Pixie, Regina Voce, Serena Morena, and Vermelha Noir.

As the drag community continues to come under attack and face censoring, World of Wonder, the production company behind the franchise, co-founded by Bailey and Barbato, partnered with the ACLU to create the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and the show. The 501C3 supports the ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights, and has already raised $1.5 million and counting.