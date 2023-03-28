Kate Winslet, Kit Connor, ‘The Traitors’ Among Winners at U.K.’s Royal Television Society Awards

Kate Winslet and Kit Connor took the top acting prizes at the U.K.’s Royal Television Society Programme Awards on Tuesday.

Winslet won leading actor, female, for Channel 4’s “I am Ruth.” Winslet won for playing Ruth, who witnesses her teenage daughter Freya (Winslet’s real-life daughter Mia Threapleton) retreating into herself as she becomes consumed by the pressures of social media.

Winslet made a powerful speech, saying: “It has never been a harder time to be a parent, it has never been a more dangerous time to be a child in an online world. So let’s hope that the next Online Safety Bill implements significant and seismic change that will fundamentally help towards securing the safety of all of our children by recognizing and criminalizing harmful content.”

Connor won leading actor, male, for popular Netflix show “Heartstopper.”

BBC’s “The Traitors” won a brace of awards and its ““Am I Being Unreasonable?”

The evening’s Judge’s Award went to BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore, recognizing what was a challenging and successful 2022 for the corporation.

Moore said in her acceptance speech: “The BBC is still punching way above its weight. It’s setting the creative bar and we’re making programs that really matter and feel relevant to everybody living in Britain today. Our mission and our purpose, I think it’s really simple. We’re at our best when we follow your passions and our passions when we take risks. And we venture out of our comfort zone to tell stories to dare to tell stories that haven’t been told before. So instead of retreating in the face of competition, I urge you all to join me in this. For me, the lesson of this evening of watching all those brilliant nominations and programs out there is to be even more fearless when it comes to bringing your boldest ideas to life, to give creatives the freedom that they need, without commercial pressures, to make the work that they want to do, and to back the very best of British creativity.”

“Happy Valley” actor Sarah Lancashire was presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to a standing ovation from the audience.

The evening was hosted by Tom Allen (“The Apprentice: You’re Fired”).

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below:

Arts

“The Evolution of Black British Music” (Fan Studios & Motion Content Group for BET U.K.) – WINNER

“The Ghost of Richard Harris” (Bright Yellow Films, Samson Films & Groove International for Sky Arts)

“This Is Joan Collins” (Salon Pictures for BBC)

Breakthrough Award

Lenny Rush – “Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC) – WINNER

Nicôle Lecky – “Mood” (Bonafide Films for BBC)

Eddie Kadi – “Sorry, I Didn’t Know” (Triforce Productions for ITV1)

Children’s Program

“COP27: Six Ways to Save Our Planet” (Fresh Start Media for Sky Kids and Sky News)

“Corpse Talk” (Tiger Aspect Kids & Family for YouTube Originals)

Dodger (Universal International Studios for CBBC) – WINNER

Comedy Drama

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC)

“Brassic” (Calamity Films for Sky Max) – WINNER

“Cheaters” (Clerkenwell Films for BBC)

Comedy Entertainment

“Friday Night Live” (Phil McIntyre Television & Boffola Pictures for Channel 4) – WINNER

“Joe Lycett vs David Beckham, A Got Your Back Special” (Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4)

“Sorry, I Didn’t Know” (Triforce Productions for ITV1)

Comedy Performance (Female)

Daisy May Cooper – “Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC) – WINNER

Leah Brotherhead – “Hullraisers” (Fable Pictures for Channel 4)

Rose Matafeo – “Starstruck” (Avalon Television for BBC)

Comedy Performance (Male)

Samson Kayo – “Bloods” (Roughcut Television for Sky Comedy)

Jon Pointing – “Big Boys” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

Lenny Rush – “Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC) – WINNER

Daytime Program

“Come Dine With Me: The Professionals” (Multistory Media for Channel 4)

“Loose Men” (ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1) – WINNER

“Scam Interceptors” (BBC Studios Documentary Unit for BBC)

Documentary Series

“Big Oil vs The World” (Mongoose Pictures / PBS Frontline for BBC)

“Gazza” (A Haviland Digital, Mark Stewart Productions & Western Edge Pictures production for BBC) – WINNER

“Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” (Blast! Films for Channel 4)

Drama Series

“Sherwood” (House Productions for BBC) – WINNER

“The Responder” (Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC)

“Top Boy” (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)

Entertainment

“Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party” (Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4)

“The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” (Expectation TV & Momo G for Channel 4)

“The Traitors” (Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC) – WINNER

Entertainment Performance

Jordan Stephens – “Don’t Hate The Playaz” (Monkey Kingdom for ITV2)

Mo Gilligan – “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” (Expectation TV & Momo G for Channel 4)

Claudia Winkleman – “The Traitors” (Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC) – WINNER

Formatted Popular Factual

“Gogglebox” (Studio Lambert for Channel 4) – WINNER

“Idris Elba’s Fight School” (Workerbee & Green Door for BBC)

“The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” (Ricochet for BBC)

History

“Aids: The Unheard Tapes” (Wall to Wall Media for BBC)

“Italia 90: Four Weeks that Changed the World” (Blast! Films for Sky Documentaries)

“Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” (The Garden Productions for BBC) – WINNER

Leading Actor (Female)

Billie Piper – “I Hate Suzie Too” (Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic)

Kate Winslet – “I Am Ruth” (Me+You Productions in association with Juggle Productions for Channel 4) – WINNER

Monica Dolan – “The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe” (Story Films for ITV1)

Leading Actor (Male)

Kane Robinson – “Top Boy” (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)

Kit Connor – “Heartstopper” (A See-Saw Films Production for Netflix) – WINNER

Chaske Spencer – “The English” (Drama Republic for BBC)

Limited Series

“Anne” (World Productions for ITV1)

“Chloe” (Mam Tor Productions for BBC)

“Mood” (Bonafide Films for BBC) – WINNER

Live Event

“Glastonbury 2022” (BBC Studios Music Productions for BBC)

“Platinum Party at the Palace” (BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC)

“The State Funeral of HM The Queen Elizabeth II” (BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC) – WINNER

Presenter

Huw Edwards – “The State Funeral of HM The Queen Elizabeth II” (BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC)

Martin Lewis – “The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” (MultiStory Media for ITV1)

Ramita Navai – “Afghanistan: No Country for Women” (Quicksilver Media for ITV1) – WINNER

Science & The Natural World

“My Dead Body” (141 Productions for Channel 4)

“My Garden of a Thousand Bees” (Passion Planet; WNET Group; HHMI Tangled Bank Studios & Ammonite Films for Sky Nature)

“The Green Planet” (BBC Studios Natural History Unit with PBS, bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group, CCTV9, France Télévisions & The Open University for BBC) – WINNER

Scripted Comedy

“Big Boys” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

“Cunk On Earth” (Broke and Bones for BBC/Netflix)

“Derry Girls” (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4) – WINNER

Single Documentary

“Dying to Divorce” (Dying to Divorce for Sky Documentaries)

“The Tinder Swindler” (A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG for Netflix) – WINNER

“Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert” (Wall to Wall Media for Channel 4)

Single Drama

“Life and Death in the Warehouse” (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC) – WINNER

“The House” (Nexus Studios for Netflix)

“Then Barbara Met Alan” (Dragonfly Film and Television & One Shoe Films for BBC)

Soap and Continuing Drama

“Casualty” (BBC Studios Continuing Drama for BBC) – WINNER

“EastEnders” (BBC Studios Continuing Drama for BBC)

“Hollyoaks” (Lime Pictures for Channel 4)

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Ade Adepitan – “Winter Paralympics 2022” (Whisper for Channel 4) – WINNER

Gabby Logan – “Women’s Euro 2022” (BBC Sport)

Roy Keane – “FIFA World Cup 2022” (ITV Sport for ITV1 & ITV4)

Sports Program

“Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” (BBC Sport / Sunset+Vine for BBC) – WINNER

“Winter Paralympics: Today in Beijing” (Whisper for Channel 4)

“Women’s Euro 2022” (Whisper and BBC Sport for BBC)

Supporting Actor – Female

Ambika Mod – “This Is Going to Hurt” (Sister in Association with Terrible Productions for BBC) – WINNER

Saffron Hocking – “Top Boy” (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)

Adelayo Adedayo – “The Responder” (Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC)

Supporting Actor – Male

Adeel Akhtar – “Sherwood” (House Productions for BBC) – WINNER

Stephen Walters – “Anne” (World Productions for ITV1)

Stephen Merchant – “Four Lives” (ITV Studios for BBC)

Writer – Comedy

Jack Rooke – “Big Boys” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

Lisa McGee – “Derry Girls” (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4) – WINNER

Sam Leifer and Tom Basden – “Plebs: Soldiers of Rome” (Rise Films for ITVX)

Writer – Drama

Lucy Prebble – “I Hate Suzie Too” (Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic) – WINNER

Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters” (Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple for Apple TV+)

Will Smith – “Slow Horses” (See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+)

Judges’ Award

Charlotte Moore – chief content officer, BBC

Outstanding Achievement Award

Sarah Lancashire