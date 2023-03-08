Oscars: Red Carpet Beauty Treatments Celebs Rely On During Awards Season

It’s time to step into Oscar week face-forward with rejuvenating skin treatments favored by stars and non-celebrities alike seeking a youthful, dewy, radiant glow.

“Exfoliating and hydrating are the key to glowing skin,” says Alison Kirsten, director of spa operations at LA’s Fairmont Century City Plaza. “My suggestion would be to cleanse, exfoliate, apply a sheet mask, depuff with a sculpting tool, use a LED device, apply a serum, and end with a facial massage with an oil-based serum to lock in moisture for smooth and supple skin.”

The hotel’s 14,000-square foot spa offers a bevy of awards-season facials, including the Dr. Rita Rakus “Red Carpet Radiance” Facial ($450), an award-winning treatment that utilizes the 4-step protocols of the Dr. Rita Jetlift system to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and the Avenue of the Stars “Super Power” Facial ($750), which uses a specialized anti-aging serum that boosts epidermal moisture and skin elasticity and is guaranteed to make you look refreshed and replenished in just 75 minutes.

“Her signature skincare range has been specifically developed to maintain good skin health on a daily basis,” says Kirsten of the Dr. Rita Rakus line. “Her products fight the first signs of aging by targeting each layer of the skin to thoroughly hydrate the whole face.”

In the heart of downtown LA, the “Red Carpet Ready” treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles are de rigueur for any and all chasing a fresh-faced look. The 80-minute Red Carpet Radiance Facial ($360-$380) pampers the skin, restoring the skin’s vitality and revealing a bright, smooth and youthful looking visage.

Not keen on Botox? The non-invasive, 90-minute MBR Red Carpet Firming and Detox Facial ($500) at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills stimulates skin cell functions, reduces wrinkles and creases and works as an effective alternative to injectable aesthetic procedures.

“This facial treatment stimulates all epidermal and dermal cell functions, leading to a remarkably renewed skin structure,” says Gilma Linares, assistant spa manager at the Four Seasons. “The neuromuscular serum compounds reduce facial micro contractions, resulting in a dramatic reduction of wrinkles and creases. Detoxing actives [products] rejuvenate the skin for a radiant and illuminated and youthful complexion.”

“MBR’s facials are fantastic for events as they work to deeply revitalize the skin and provide extremely long-lasting hydration,” adds Four Seasons esthetician Ana Ford. “MBR’s products are also all gentle enough that clients are ready to go out the same day, without any recovery or downtime after the facial.”

Tim Griffith

Overlooking Rodeo Drive, the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, features another starry beauty treatment in its Augustinus Bader facial dubbed “The Method” ($595). The hotel spa’s “highly-sensorial” 90-minute treatment uses a plethora of Augustinus Bader products–infused with TFC8 scientific technology–on both face and body, to promote circulation and firm, tone and rejuvenate the skin. Also on the spa menu: the ultra-indulgent Signature Facial by Beverly Wilshire ($995).

“The Signature Facial by Beverly Wilshire is exclusive to our Spa and is customized to each guest, utilizing top performing modalities in Spa technology, helping achieve a ‘younger’ looking skin,” says Gillian Garcia, lead therapist at The Spa at Beverly Wilshire. “Cryotherapy helps reduce inflammation. HydraFacial is used to provide instant hydration, while microcurrents firm and lift the skin. The use of galvanic technology minimizes lines and wrinkles, and an oxygen infusion restores elasticity and repairs tissue.”

Adds Garcia, “This treatment allows for a natural glow, leaving the skin ready for your close-up moment.”