Producers Guild Awards 2023 Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards are underway at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

A strong bellwether for the Oscars’ top prize, seven of this year’s best picture nominees are recognized by the guild in the film category: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

This marked the first year the PGA nominated four sequels, which also included “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Actor-producer Tom Cruise will be honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, which recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. The Selznick Award has a distinguished history with past recipients including such legendary producers as Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige.

Four of the five PGA nominees are Oscar-nominated on the animation side except for the box office hit “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Since 2009, only three movies have won at PGA and have not gone on to win the Academy Award for best picture — “The Big Short” (2015), “La La Land” (2016) and “1917” (2019). Even critically divisive movies like “Green Book” (2018) and last year’s last-minute shocker “CODA” (2021) proved their strength with the group before landing the Oscar statuette.

Final Oscar voting opens on March 2.

Winners will be updated as they are announced.

Everett Collection

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Whale” (A24)

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

“All That Breathes” (HBO)

“Descendant” (Netflix)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary/Neon)

“Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

“Nothing Compares” (Showtime)

“Retrograde” (National Geographic)

“The Territory” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Illumination)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

“Pinocchio” (Disney+)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

See the latest Oscar predictions, in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective. To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub.