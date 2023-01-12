PGA Awards Nominations: ‘The Whale’ and Four Blockbuster Sequels Recognized, Films Directed by Women Shut Out

The 2023 Producers Guild of America Award nominations stunned on Thursday with a shocking inclusion of the Brendan Fraser best-actor vehicle “The Whale” making the lineup, in addition to four sequels — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

A24 led the tally for all movie studios with the Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” joining “The Whale” in best picture. The animation live-action hybrid “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” made the list of animated features, which also included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.”

Rounding out the 10 films for best picture was “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans” and “Tár.” The top award, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, is a strong predictor for the best picture Oscar. Seven of the last 10 PGA winners went on to win the best picture statuette. Nominations by the PGA are crucial, especially with Academy Awards opening Thursday.

Notable were the snubs from the PGA, with zero movies directed by women making the top category, particularly “Aftersun,” “She Said,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking.”

The non-English and international features also failed to make a splash, such as Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Sony Pictures Classics’ “Living” and Neon’s “Triangle of Sadness.”

The 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Whale” (A24)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal Pictures/Illumination)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

“Pinocchio” (Disney+)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

The PGA nominees for documentary features, sports, childrens and shorts were previously announced in December.

