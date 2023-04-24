Oscars 2024: Academy Sets Nominations and Ceremony Dates

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced Monday.

This marks the third year the Academy Awards ceremony will be held in March after notching steady viewership bumps the past two years.

The Academy set the submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars for Nov. 18, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on Dec. 18 with the results announced on Dec. 21. The nominations voting period will run from Jan. 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on Jan. 23.

There will be four weeks between nominations and final voting, which begins on Feb. 22. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 2023 Oscars saw the sci-fi action comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” making history and winning seven Oscars, including best picture and three acting awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

While this year’s crop of awards hopefuls is far from solidified, there are many anticipated titles, including Warner Bros’ musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” Universal Pictures’ period drama “Oppenheimer” and Apple’s Martin Scorsese epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Below is the full list of key dates for the 2024 Oscars season. All dates are subject to change.

General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Governors Awards: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Preliminary voting begins: Thursday, Dec. 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting ends: Monday, Dec. 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Eligibility period ends: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Finals voting begins: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Finals voting ends: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024