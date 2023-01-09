Oscars: 301 Feature Films Deemed Eligible for Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that 301 feature films are eligible for the 95th Oscars, which includes presumed contenders such as “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans” and “Living.” This number of movies marks an increase from last year’s 276 films that were eligible from 2021, and down from 366 in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

All expected contenders are listed on the Academy’s annual Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 95th Academy Awards, including the performers eligible for consideration in the acting categories.

The highest-grossing movies of the year including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick” are among the robust list, while critically acclaimed features such as “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Tár” is also in the mix.

The streamers are well-represented with Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Glass Onion,” Amazon’s “Argentina, 1985” and “Thirteen Lives” and Apple’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “Emancipation.”

There’s also a fair amount of international features, even if they’re not their country’s official submission, such as S.S. Rajamouli’s Indian-Tollywood epic “RRR” and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Korean drama “Broker.”

There is also a solid showing for women-directed vehicles such as Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King,” Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking.”

Not on the list is Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up.” Though it debuted at Cannes, A24 opted for a 2023 release. Despite being released theatrically in April, and receiving solid reviews, Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut “As They Made Us” from Quiver wasn’t among the 301 movies.

The 9,623 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9:00 a.m. PST and ballots will close on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:00 p.m. PST. The official Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 24, with the ceremony airing live on ABC March 12 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

View the full eligibility list below or on the Academy’s website.

