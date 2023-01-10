Netflix Becomes First Streamer to Win Golden Globe for Animated Feature With ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Taking home the Golden Globe for best animated feature film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” just made Netflix the first streamer ever to win the category. Del Toro made history for himself, too, as the first Latino winner. (Note: there have previously been co-directors on films that have won, such as Charise Castro Smith from “Encanto,” but co-directors are typically not official nominees or winners.)

Accepting the Golden Globe, del Toro proclaimed that “animation is cinema,” continuing, “Animation is not a genre for kids, it’s a medium.”

Since the category’s inception in 2006, only four winners of the Globes’ animation category have failed to win at the Oscars: “Cars” (2006), “The Adventures of Tintin” (2011), “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014) and “Missing Link” (2019). They lost to fellow Globe-nominees “Happy Feet,” “Rango,” “Big Hero 6” and “Toy Story 4,” respectively. Steven Spielberg’s “Tintin” is the only film to win the Globe and not receive an Oscar nom.

Netflix has received four nods for animated feature at the Oscars — “I Lost My Body” (2020), “Klaus” (2020), “Over the Moon” (2021) and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2022). However, it has yet to win the category. “Pinocchio” was recently shortlisted by the Academy in three technical categories (sound, original score and original song) and longlisted in six at BAFTA (animated film, adapted screenplay, original score, production design, special visual effects and sound).

Del Toro directs the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson and serves as a co-writer with Patrick McHale. The film has won over 15 precursor awards from critics’ groups including LAFCA. The movie is also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, which takes place on Sunday, Jan. 15.

To see the current rankings for each category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub. Make sure to bookmark the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines for the season.