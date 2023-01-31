LAGFF Will Honor ‘The Wire’ and ‘Treme’ Writer and Producer George Pelecanos

Novelist, screenwriter, film and television producer George Pelecanos has been tapped to receive the 2023 Honorary Orpheus Award in June by the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF).

Known for his gritty crime fiction, Pelecanos has penned 21 novels set in and around Washington, D.C., and was a producer and writer on HBO series “The Wire,” “Treme” and “The Pacific,” and co-creator and showrunner on HBO’s “The Deuce” and ‘We Own This City.”

“As an organization committed to bridging the Greek and American cultures and entertainment communities, we are thrilled to honor George Pelecanos, an exceptional Greek-American artist and contributor to the art of film and television,” said Ersi Danou, Co-Founder, LAGFF.

Pelecanos will accept the award at the fest’s opening night ceremony on June 3rd at the James Bridges Theater UCLA, held in collaboration with The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture.

Former HBO executive Kary Antholis, Pelecanos’ longtime collaborator, will present the award. “It’s one of the great honors and blessings of my life that I have known and been friends with George and his family for three decades,” said Antholis. “We have worked together on several occasions, and I treasure each of those experiences as a lesson in efficient and impactful storytelling.”

The event will crown the 17th edition of Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, an organization that spotlights major Greek-American artists and industry professionals.

“We are proud to recognize and honor George Pelecanos, a seminal American crime writer, a Greek-American artist who has helped shape the look and feel of modern television,” said LAGFF Artistic Director Aristotle Katopodis. “Between ‘The Wire’” and ‘The Deuce,’ Mr. Pelecanos’ body of work lights up the American literary and television production space.”

“I cannot think of a better festival than the LAGFF to honor my longtime collaborator and producer, George Pelecanos,” said LAGFF team member and writer/director Fay Efrosini Lellios.

On June 4th, Pelecanos will present a masterclass hosted by Los Angeles City College for the benefit of aspiring filmmakers and film students. “The Cinema/TV Department at Los Angeles City College is honored to host LAGFF and George Pelecanos for this wonderful tribute,” stated Jen Vaughn, Cinema/TV Department Chair. “Our students are excited to learn about his career and passion for bringing fictional crime stories to life.”

LAGFF will run June 3-11, 2023.