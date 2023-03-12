Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar and Thanks Fans Who Supported Her Genre Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis has picked up her first Oscar, winning the best supporting actress trophy for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people. Where are the Daniels?,” she asked in her emotional acceptance speech, continuing to list of all the people who supported her.

“Halloween” director John Carpenter was one of the first to congratulate the longtime horror star, tweeting “Congratulations Jamie Lee! You are the bomb!”



“To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!,” she said.

She then looked up to the heavens and said, “And to my mother and my father, who were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar!”

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Curtis — the daughter of two Oscar-nominated actors, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — finally earned her first Oscar nomination this year. She shared the category with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett, her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Stephanie Hsu, “The Banshees of Inisherin” actor Kerry Condon and “The Whale” actor Hong Chau.

In “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Curtis plays Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the IRS agent who eventually becomes the foe of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who must save the world by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Written, directed and produced by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the A24 film landed 11 Oscar nominations.

Curtis’ win comes after she picked up the SAG Award for best supporting actress last month, following a host of other nominations for her hot dog-fingered performance, including the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award.

The actor was also nominated for a People’s Choice award for reprising her role as Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends,” the latest — and allegedly final — chapter in the “Halloween” franchise, which began in 1978 and made Curtis one of the ultimate scream queens.