‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Tops Gold List 2023

Gold House and CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) have debuted the third annual Gold List spotlighting outstanding work by Asian filmmakers and talent in the past year.

The critically acclaimed “Everything Everywhere All At Once” leads with wins for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director (Daniels), Best Performance in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan).

In a statement to Variety, Daniel Kwan, co-writer and co-director of the film, said, “It has been an incredible year for AAPI stories pushing the boundaries of expectations for what an Asian American story can be. Through films like ‘Turning Red,’ ‘After Yang,’ ‘Umma’ and many more, we are getting a taste of what it looks like for our stories to be refracted through the many prisms of genre and experimentation, a privilege once only reserved for storytellers not stuck in the margins. I, along with the rest of the ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ family, are so honored to be a part of this moment for our community, and can’t wait to see what happens next.”

“RRR” and “Decision to Leave” garnered five honors each across the major categories, with “RRR” winning Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu.”

Domee Shi’s “Turning Red” earned best animated film, David Siev’s “Bad Axe” took Best Documentary; Dolly De Leon and Stephanie Hsu won for breakout performance. “Joyland” rounded out the list with breakout independent film.

Siev stressed the importance of representation and audiences wanting to hear “more stories like ours.” He said, “I think that there are so many of us in the AAPI community that can relate to this shared longing to be seen and to feel validated in that our stories are just as powerful, that voices matter just as much, and that our experiences are just as important. Throughout this journey, I’ve had the opportunity to screen our film throughout all pockets of the country; and while the audiences have all been different, their reactions have surprisingly all been universally similar with overwhelming positive responses.”

Academy Award wins for Michelle Yeoh or Ke Huy Quan would make history again — no person of East, South, or Southeast Asian descent has ever won Best Actress, and the last (and only) actor of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor was Haing S. Ngor in 1984.

“Since its inception just two years ago, 15 Gold List honorees have gone on to receive Academy Award wins or nominations,” says Jeremy Tran, Executive Director and COO of Gold House. “Chloé Zhao, Youn Yuh-jung and Riz Ahmed’s history-making wins, to name a few, underscore why vehicles like the Gold List that celebrate the most impactful creative achievements from and among the Asian community are essential signals that generate new creative development, production, and distribution opportunities for traditionally unrecognized communities.”

“The tides of authentic representation and storytelling are gradually and steadily turning as illustrated by this year’s impressive list,” said Michelle K. Sugihara, Executive Director of CAPE. “While incredible films and performances led by diverse artists have long-existed, they were often overlooked by Hollywood. The Gold List was created to accelerate much-needed change during the awards season by highlighting the year’s best Asian-led films across mainstream and grassroots campaigns.”

The Gold List spans 14 categories, and for the first time, adopted gender-neutral acting categories to be inclusive of nonbinary artists.

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Honorable Mentions: “Decision to Leave” and “RRR”

Best Director

Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Honorable Mentions: Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”) and S.S. Rajamouli (“RRR”)

Best Performance in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Honorable Mentions: N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (“RRR”), Park Hae-il (“Decision to Leave”), Ram Charan (“RRR”), Song Kang-ho (“Broker”), Tang Wei (“Decision to Leave”)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Honorable Mentions: Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”), Gemma Chan (“Don’t Worry Darling”), Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Steven Yeun (“Nope”)

Best Original Screenplay

Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Honorable Mentions: Domee Shi and Julia Cho (“Turning Red”) and Park Chan-wook and Jeong Seo-kyeong (“Decision to Leave”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kazuo Ishiguro (“Living”)

Honorable Mention: Kogonada (“After Yang”)

Best Animated Feature

“Turning Red”

Honorable Mention: “Inu-Oh” and “Run, Tiger, Run!”

Best Documentary Feature

“Bad Axe”

Honorable Mentions: “All That Breathes” and “Hidden Letters”

Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Honorable Mentions: “New Body Rhumba” by Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, and James Murphy (“White Noise”) and “This Is A Life” by Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Best Live Action Short

“Moshari”

Honorable Mentions: “Lori” and “The Gift”

Best Animated Short

“Love, Dad”

Honorable Mentions: “7 Lbs 8 Oz” and “Bird in the Peninsula”

Best Documentary Short

“38 At The Garden”

Honorable Mentions: “As Far As They Can Run” and “The Elephant Whisperers”

Breakout Performance

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Breakout Independent Film

“Joyland”