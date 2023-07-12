How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Nominations Online

Emmy season is officially under way with Tuesday’s announcement of the 2023 nominees.

They’ll be revealed at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET in a virtual event with Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The nomination announcement will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the official Emmy website or on YouTube.

The Emmys continues to celebrate the best in primetime programming, highlighting TV shows that aired from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. With the window closing in spring, popular programs from June, including Netflix’s “Black Mirror” and Hulu’s The Bear” Season 2, won’t be eligible.

In the drama categories, last year’s winner “Succession” is expected to be a leading contender after the series wrapped its fourth and final season. “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Better Call Saul,” “Yellowjackets” and “The Crown” could also be top drama shows this year.

In the comedy race, returning shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Abbott Elementary” remain frontrunners, and “The Bear,” “Shrinking” and “Wednesday” could score nominations for their first seasons.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will broadcast live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. The host of the ceremony has yet to be announced. The two-night Creative Arts Emmys are scheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, with the ceremonies being broadcast by FXX on Sept. 10.