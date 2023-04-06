CBS Sets Two-Year Telecast Deal with Daytime Emmy Awards

The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live June 16 on CBS and Paramount+.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled the date as part of a new two-year telecast deal that the academy has set with CBS.

“We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS. “In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.”

Mackenzie Mitchell, VP of specials, music and live events for CBS, added, “CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the network for the next two years.”

Last year, the 49th ceremony’s big winners included the soap opera “General Hospital” with six wins, with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” taking home the prize for best entertainment talk show. Both series are eligible for this year’s awards.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievements in television programming and crafts since 1974. In 2021, the NATAS and the Television Academy announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime awards to be organized by genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, 2022 marked the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

This comes as the Primetime Emmy Awards season is underway with shows like “Succession,” “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” among the front-running series. Primetime Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26, with noms announced on July 12. Check Variety Awards Circuit for all coverage.

The Daytime Emmys are scheduled to take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles, with nominations and more information coming in the next few weeks.