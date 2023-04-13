Riley Keough and Marcus Mumford Are Emmy Contenders With Three Original Song Submissions From ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t let me down Emmys, and nominate the songs of “Daisy Jones.”

Variety has learned exclusively about Amazon Prime Video’s plans for which songs will be submitted for Primetime Emmy Awards consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category from the acclaimed musical drama miniseries “Daisy Jones & the Six.” While there are 11 songs that are part of the tracklist of the fictional album “Aurora,” which was released by Amazon, three tracks will be submitted for the Television Academy — the hypnotic “Let Me Down Easy,” the powerfully passionate “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb),” and the dynamic and thematic showstopper “The River.”

The original music and lyrics category is one of the few Creative Arts races where all series, regardless of genre submissions, compete against one another. Some of the most notable winners have included “Agatha All Along” from Marvel’s “WandaVision,” “Dick in a Box” from the NBC variety sketch show “Saturday Night Live” and most recently, the titular number from the Apple musical series, “Schmigadoon!”

“Look at Us Now (Honeycomb),” written by Blake Mills, Jason Boesel, Stephony Smith, Jonathan Rice and Marcus Mumford, has a great history within the series. It was cut from the fictional band’s debut record “SevenEightNine” before showing up on their “Aurora” album. Billy (played by Sam Claflin) wrote the song as a promise to be a better husband to his wife and band photographer Camila (Camila Morrone).

There are a couple of moments and versions of the song, but in the episode titled “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It,” the band’s intoxicated lead singer Daisy (Riley Keough) injures herself on stage and eventually sings the song a capella. This moment triggers Billy, who refuses to play the song on tour, to storm off.

Mumford, known for his band Mumford & Sons, is already a previous Emmy nominee for the main title theme music to “Ted Lasso” in 2021. Nevertheless, despite the song creating a revelatory moment, its two song counterparts seem like better shots for recognition.

If there is Emmy gold coming the show’s way, it feels as though the gorgeously moving “The River,” penned by Blake Mills, Z Berg, Joe Keefe and Kayslee Don Collins, would be the one.

The thematic chart-topper becomes the narrative crux heavily featured throughout the 10-episode musical miniseries. You hear and see it prominently in the live concert montage during episode eight, where Keough stakes her claim as a worthy contender for lead actress limited, setting the screen ablaze with her sultry vocals and physical dominance alongside Chaflin.

However, the music reaches new depths when Keough duets with Brazilian actress Nabiyah Be as Daisy’s best friend and former roommate Simone during the series finale, “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide.” Featuring the most memorable 78 seconds of the series, the two come on stage together, creating soulful harmonizations within the beautifully complicated song that takes the story to new heights, in addition to orchestrating the strength and vitality of Claflin’s performance.

And then there’s the shoe-tapping jam of “Let Me Down Easy,” written by Z Berg, Ali Tamposi, James Valentine and Blake Mills.

Coming midway through the series’ journey, episode five titled “Track 5: Fire,” showcases the band’s first steps into the recording booth to create its album. Nonetheless, the viewer simultaneously witnesses the magic and tension between Billy and Daisy’s creative minds, who are unwilling (or unable) to compromise and find common ground.

It’s the most Fleetwood Mac-sounding track, recalling the time when the band recorded “Rumours” in 1977, providing glimmers of hope of a bright future that will be marred by fame and pride.

Developed by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and based on the best-selling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the limited series follows a fictional rock band that’s loosely inspired by Fleetwood mack on their journey through the 1970s Los Angeles music scene. The epic music inspired Variety to list the best fictional bands in movies and television.

Neustadter and Weber also serve as executive producers for the series along with Oscar and Emmy winner Reese Witherspoon (“Walk the Line” and “Big Little Lies”), James Ponsoldt, Will Graham and Lauren Neustadter. Josie Craven, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Amanda Kay Price are credited producers.

“Daisy Jones” is one of six Prime Video series vying for Emmy recognition in the outstanding limited or anthology series race, alongside “Dead Ringers” with Rachel Weisz, “The English” with Emily Blunt and “Swarm” with Dominique Fishback.

