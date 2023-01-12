‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Fire of Love’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors

“All That Breathes” and “Fire of Love” led the 16th Annual Cinema Eye Honors awards ceremony on Thursday night, which took place at the Museum of Moving image in Astoria, N.Y. and honored excellent craftsmanship and artistry in nonfiction films.
Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, won the top honor for outstanding achievement in nonfiction filmmaking as well as the award for cinematography.
Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” took home the most honors with three, including for editing, visual design (tied with “Moonage Daydream”) and original score. The film documents husband and wife volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft.
Founded in 2007, Cinema Eye Honors recognizes the subjects and entire creative team behind international nonfiction works, with several of its honorees going on to win Oscars for best documentary feature.
Films “Fire of Love” and “The Territory” held the most nominations with seven each. “All that Breathes” received six nominations, and “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “A Night of Knowing Nothing” each received four nods. “Four Hours at the Capital,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Navalny” and “Nothing Compares” each held three nominations.
“Flee,” “Ascension,” “The Watermelon Woman,” “The Velvet Underground” and “Pretend It’s a City” received awards at last year’s ceremony, which was postponed to March due to COVID-19.
Cinema Eye Honors’ sponsors include Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Studios.
Check out the full list of the 2023 award winners and nominations below.
Outstanding Nonfiction Feature
- All That Breathes (WINNER)
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Navalny
- A Night of Knowing Nothing
- The Territory
Outstanding Direction
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (WINNER)
- Beba
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- A Night of Knowing Nothing
Outstanding Editing
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love (WINNER)
- Moonage Daydream
- Riotsville, USA
- Three Minutes: A Lengthening
Outstanding Production
- All That Breathes
- A House Made of Splinters
- In Her Hands
- Navalny (WINNER)
- The Territory
Outstanding Cinematography
- All That Breathes (WINNER)
- Cow
- A House Made of Splinters
- A Night of Knowing Nothing
- The Territory
- Users
Outstanding Original Score
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Descendant
- Fire of Love (WINNER)
- Nothing Compares
- The Territory
- Users
Outstanding Sound Design
- All That Breathes
- Fire of Love
- I Didn’t See You There
- Moonage Daydream (WINNER)
- The Territory
Outstanding Visual Design
- Dear Mr. Brody
- Fire of Love (WINNER)
- Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
- Moonage Daydream (WINNER)
- My Old School
Outstanding Debut
- Bad Axe
- Beba
- I Didn’t See You There
- A Night of Knowing Nothing
- Nothing Compares
- The Territory (WINNER)
Outstanding Nonfiction Short
- In Flow of Words
- Last Days of August
- Long Line of Ladies
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear (WINNER)
- Shut Up and Paint
Audience Choice Prize
- All That Breathes
- The Balcony Movie
- Fire of Love
- Last Flight Home
- Mija
- My Old School
- Navalny (WINNER)
- Nothing Compares
- Sr.
- The Territory
Spotlight
- After Sherman
- Brotherhood
- Hidden Letters
- Into the Ice
- Master of Light (WINNER)
Heterodox
- Aftersun (WINNER)
- Dry Ground Burning
- Dos Estaciones
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Rehearsal (Season 1)
The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Beba
- Fire of Love
- Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down
- I Didn’t See You There
- In Her Hands
- Last Flight Home
- Mija
- My Old School
- Navalny
- Nothing Compares
- Sr.
- The Territory
Broadcast Film
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (WINNER)
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
- Four Hours at the Capitol
- George Carlin’s American Dream
- Playing With Sharks
Nonfiction Series
- The Beatles: Get Back
- Black and Missing (WINNER)
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
- LuLaRich
- Mind Over Murder
- We Need to Talk About Cosby
Anthology Series
- How To With John Wilson (Season 2) (WINNER)
- Origins of Hip Hop
- Prehistoric Planet
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 2)
- Women Who Rock
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2)
Broadcast Editing
- 37 Words
- The Beatles: Get Back
- Four Hours at the Capitol
- How to Survive a Pandemic
- How To with John Wilson (Season Two)
- We Need to Talk About Cosby (WINNER)
Broadcast Cinematography
- Four Hours at the Capitol
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Playing With Sharks (WINNER)
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 2)
- Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off
Legacy Award
- Crumb, directed by Terry Zwigoff
Shorts List Films
- Anastasia
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
- Keys to the City
Audience Choice Long List Films
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Good Night Oppy
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
- In Her Hands
- Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
- Moonage Daydream