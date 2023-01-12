‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Fire of Love’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors

“All That Breathes” and “Fire of Love” led the 16th Annual Cinema Eye Honors awards ceremony on Thursday night, which took place at the Museum of Moving image in Astoria, N.Y. and honored excellent craftsmanship and artistry in nonfiction films.

Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, won the top honor for outstanding achievement in nonfiction filmmaking as well as the award for cinematography.

Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” took home the most honors with three, including for editing, visual design (tied with “Moonage Daydream”) and original score. The film documents husband and wife volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft.

Founded in 2007, Cinema Eye Honors recognizes the subjects and entire creative team behind international nonfiction works, with several of its honorees going on to win Oscars for best documentary feature.

Films “Fire of Love” and “The Territory” held the most nominations with seven each. “All that Breathes” received six nominations, and “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “A Night of Knowing Nothing” each received four nods. “Four Hours at the Capital,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Navalny” and “Nothing Compares” each held three nominations.

“Flee,” “Ascension,” “The Watermelon Woman,” “The Velvet Underground” and “Pretend It’s a City” received awards at last year’s ceremony, which was postponed to March due to COVID-19.

Cinema Eye Honors’ sponsors include Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Studios.

Check out the full list of the 2023 award winners and nominations below.

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

All That Breathes (WINNER)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Navalny

A Night of Knowing Nothing

The Territory

Outstanding Direction

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (WINNER)

Beba

Descendant

Fire of Love

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Outstanding Editing

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love (WINNER)

Moonage Daydream

Riotsville, USA

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Outstanding Production

All That Breathes

A House Made of Splinters

In Her Hands

Navalny (WINNER)

The Territory

Outstanding Cinematography

All That Breathes (WINNER)

Cow

A House Made of Splinters

A Night of Knowing Nothing

The Territory

Users

Outstanding Original Score

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Descendant

Fire of Love (WINNER)

Nothing Compares

The Territory

Users

Outstanding Sound Design

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

I Didn’t See You There

Moonage Daydream (WINNER)

The Territory

Outstanding Visual Design

Dear Mr. Brody

Fire of Love (WINNER)

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Moonage Daydream (WINNER)

My Old School

Outstanding Debut

Bad Axe

Beba

I Didn’t See You There

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Nothing Compares

The Territory (WINNER)

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

In Flow of Words

Last Days of August

Long Line of Ladies

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear (WINNER)

Shut Up and Paint

Audience Choice Prize

All That Breathes

The Balcony Movie

Fire of Love

Last Flight Home

Mija

My Old School

Navalny (WINNER)

Nothing Compares

Sr.

The Territory

Spotlight

After Sherman

Brotherhood

Hidden Letters

Into the Ice

Master of Light (WINNER)

Heterodox

Aftersun (WINNER)

Dry Ground Burning

Dos Estaciones

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Rehearsal (Season 1)

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Beba

Fire of Love

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

I Didn’t See You There

In Her Hands

Last Flight Home

Mija

My Old School

Navalny

Nothing Compares

Sr.

The Territory

Broadcast Film

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (WINNER)

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Four Hours at the Capitol

George Carlin’s American Dream

Playing With Sharks

Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back

Black and Missing (WINNER)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

LuLaRich

Mind Over Murder

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Anthology Series

How To With John Wilson (Season 2) (WINNER)

Origins of Hip Hop

Prehistoric Planet

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 2)

Women Who Rock

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2)

Broadcast Editing

37 Words

The Beatles: Get Back

Four Hours at the Capitol

How to Survive a Pandemic

How To with John Wilson (Season Two)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (WINNER)

Broadcast Cinematography

Four Hours at the Capitol

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Playing With Sharks (WINNER)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 2)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

Legacy Award

Crumb, directed by Terry Zwigoff

Shorts List Films

Anastasia

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Keys to the City

